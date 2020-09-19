Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Andrews for being named the second Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Joint Base Andrews

Commander: Colonel Stephen P. Snelson

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 1832 Robert M Bond Dr, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762

Number of People on Installations: 14,000 (living and working - including families, civilian contractors, and retired staff)

United States Military Branches: United States Air Force and United States Navy

Description of Installation: Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington is a United States military facility located in Prince George's County, Maryland, and resided under the jurisdiction of the United States Air Force 316th Wing Air Force District of Washington. The installation was established upon the merge of Andrews Air Force Base and Naval Air Facility Washington merge in October 2009. Major unites assigned to Joint Base Andrews include the 1st Airlift Squadron, 459th Air Refueling Wing, Malcolm Grow Medical Center, 89th Airflist Wing, 79th Medical Wing, 316th Wing, Headquarters of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Air Force District of Washington. The base is widely known for serving as the home base of two Boeing VC-25 aircraft which have the call sign Air Force One while the President of the United States is on board.