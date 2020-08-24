News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Host's League's First Military Filming Day For The 2020-21 Season

Aug 24, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Filming Day

On Friday, August 21st, Washington Salute welcomed over 120 service members representing five branches of the United States Military capture content that would allow the Washington Football team to continue the tradition of honoring and recognizing service members throughout the season. Service members were welcomed in scattered groups to ensure all CDC Guidelines and state regulations were met appropriately and safely.

In an attempt to maintain a tradition of honoring service members and military families in the National Capital Region, Washington Salute hosted service members to line the field during National Anthems, perform in-game service moments (Salute to Service Moments presented by USAA, Game Ball Deliveries presented by FedEx, Military Shoutouts presented by GEICO Military), as well as on-field ceremonies and performances (United States Air Force Re-Enlistments, Joint Branch Color Guards, United States Army Drill Team Performances, National Anthem Performances by the United States Army Ceremonial Band Quartet).

Washington Salute would like to thank the Military District of Washington, Office of Secretary of Defense Strategic Communication, community outreach representatives with each military branch for working with us to maintain a long tradition of honoring and recognizing the heroes in our community in the safest and most feasible capacity possible.

