Washington Salute Hosts 2021 Military Combine With Five Branch Drill Teams

Each branch broke out into stations, and before the first station interval kicked off, Washington Salute noted that the top performer of the day would receive a Jamin Davis autographed football, and the two highest performing branches would face off in a tug-of-war battle at the end to see who would perform at the team's Salute to Service Game on November 14th (vs. Tampa Bay).

As rounds two, three, four, and five ran their course, military members collectively walked over to three posters at the entrance of the St James Sports Complex hoisting the NFL Combine Scores of Chase Young (PREP scores), Montez Sweat, and Jamin Davis. Throughout the event, you could hear remarks from each branch about their NFL readiness "I'm qualified to be a practice squad slot receiver" said a sailor who ran a 4.8 40-yard dash.

As each military group approached the 40-yard dash, hosted by Harmon and the two Washington Football Team Legends, military members took videos receiving sprint advice from the legends, taking photos with the coaches, and getting their autographs on their designated scorecards.