Washington Salute Hosts 2021 Military Combine With Five Branch Drill Teams

Jun 25, 2021 at 09:30 AM
On Thursday, June 24th, the Washington Salute team welcomed the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard Drill Teams to the St. James Sports Complex in Springfield, VA for the first Washington Salute Military Combine since 2019. The combine hosted over 115 men and women proudly representing their PT Uniforms.

To kick things off, the groups were informed they would be completing five primary combine workouts that most college prospects are subject to at the NFL Combine leading into the Draft" 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 3-cone drill, broad jump, and high jump. Washington Football Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon and Washington Football Legends Gary Clark and Joe Howard gave opening remarks about their combine experiences and tips to reach highest marks possible. Before breaking out into stations, Washington Salute shared a video message from first-round draft pick Jamin Davis, a military brat himself, who wished all participants the best of luck ahead of time (with a special shoutout the Army in honor of his father "HOOAH").

Each branch broke out into stations, and before the first station interval kicked off, Washington Salute noted that the top performer of the day would receive a Jamin Davis autographed football, and the two highest performing branches would face off in a tug-of-war battle at the end to see who would perform at the team's Salute to Service Game on November 14th (vs. Tampa Bay).

As rounds two, three, four, and five ran their course, military members collectively walked over to three posters at the entrance of the St James Sports Complex hoisting the NFL Combine Scores of Chase Young (PREP scores), Montez Sweat, and Jamin Davis. Throughout the event, you could hear remarks from each branch about their NFL readiness "I'm qualified to be a practice squad slot receiver" said a sailor who ran a 4.8 40-yard dash.

As each military group approached the 40-yard dash, hosted by Harmon and the two Washington Football Team Legends, military members took videos receiving sprint advice from the legends, taking photos with the coaches, and getting their autographs on their designated scorecards.

At the conclusion of the stations, it was determined that the United States Marines and the United States Coast Guard were the two highest performing branches of the day. In a winner takes all tug-of-war match to wrap up the day, the United States Coast Guard proved to be the strongest of the bunch in a quick match that resulted in the USCG Drill Team earning their performance at FedExField in November. All military members took a group photo, were sent off with Subway, and departed in their individual busses back to their installations.

Washington Salute would like to thank all service members who participated in the event and look forward to hosting another Honor Guard Military Combine in the near future!

PHOTOS: Washington Salute Military Combine

PHOTOS: Washington Salute Military Combine

On Thursday, June 24th, Washington Salute welcomed Drill Teams from the United States Army, United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Coast Guard to the St. James Indoor Sports Complex for the Annual Washington Salute Military Combine

