Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute kicked off their 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop series with Hope for the Warriors with the intention of providing active-duty service members proper resources and tools to finding employment in their transition out of the military. The four-hour workshop included individual seminars on resume building, online interviewing, and new-age online networking.

A recent study with the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families found that only 43.3% of veterans are employed within 12 months of their transition out of the military. Of those that do find employment after their transition, only 37.73% keep their first position post-transition for longer than 12 months. Washington Salute is committed to addressing civilian position readiness and availability among active-duty service members, spouses, and veterans in our military community alongside partnering organizations like Hope for the Warriors' Warriors Compass program.

Through engaging workshops with Hope for the Warriors' executives, external instructors, and partners – participating active-duty service members were given a scope of resources and participated in valuable dialogue connecting one another on the basis of similar experiences in their pursuit of employment. We'd like to thank all service members that participated in the workshop, and all instructors that volunteered their time – Erin Lester (Hope for the Warriors), John Langford (Hope for the Warriors), Katie Spinazzola (Virginia Department of Veterans Services), Jacl Fanous (JobPath), Treveal Alexander (Siemens Government Technologies, Inc), and Matthew Parker (Altria Client Services).