Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military

Sep 04, 2020 at 05:50 AM
On Friday, September 4, 2020, Washington Salute joined forces with GEICO Military to host the military kick-off event of the year featuring insight and sneak peaks from the Senior Director of the First Ladies of Football Jamilla Keene, the new Washington Football Senior Vice President of Media Julie Donaldson, Alumni & Washington Football Personality Santana Moss, and Linebacker for the Washington Football Team Cole Holcomb.

The hour and a half event featured contests and feedback from over 500 participants on the stream excited to hear the updates from Washington Football executives and personalities on what they could expect this season! As the virtual room of over 500 enjoyed the event they shared their opinions on the new team name, new name for the teams military platform, sharing where they'll be enjoying games this season, and expectations on the WFT player of the year – interviews with the Washington personalities weaved throughout the night.

The night kicked off with Jamilla Keene talking about the First Ladies of Football commitment to serving our troops overseas. A majority of the interview covered the challenges of recruiting a new team virtually and preparing for an unpredictable season. The interview concluded with a sneak peak of a new cheerleader routine filmed at FedExField earlier that day!

Interviews with two regular Washington Football Team personalities followed with the new Senior Vice President of Media, Julie Donaldson, and fan favorite alumni, Santana Moss. Julie talked about what fans can expect digitally this season with unprecedented behind-the-scenes views into our players lives off the field. Moss gave his predictions on the season and unapologetically praising Alex Smith's return after his 2018 leg injury. Both personalities concluded their interviews thanking the military families on the stream earlier that night.

The night wrapped as host for the night, GeNienne Samuels, had an in-depth sit down with Washington standout Linebacker Cole Holcomb. Holcomb first described his connection to the military in his father's time serving in the United States Navy. Then, adding about his experience throughout COVID and being able to train with Defensive captain Jon Allen in the offseason.

An amazing night all around, we cannot thank all of those that joined us on the stream and participated in our dialogue about the team. The new logo was revealed, and it was officially announced that Washington Salute would be posting an events calendar for the season the following week! We're proud to have kicked the season off with our most committed fan base! Here is to 2020!

Related Content

Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September
news

Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September

On Tuesday, September 1st, Major General Ricky Rupp of the United States Air Force will meet 20-30 Airmen in the United States Air Force to conduct a reenlistment at FedExField.
Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors
news

Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute will kick off a 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop with the Warrior's Compass Program for Active-Duty Service Members, Spouses, & Veterans.
Washington Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military
news

Washington Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military

Join us for the first virtual military NFL kickoff event of the 2020 season! We hop to see you there!
Washington Salute Hosts League's First Military Filming Day For The 2020-21 Season
news

Washington Salute Hosts League's First Military Filming Day For The 2020-21 Season

On Friday, August 21st, Washington Salute welcomed over 120 service members representing five branches of the United States Military capture content that would allow the Washington Football team to continue the tradition of honoring and recognizing service members throughout the season.
Washington Salute, GEICO Military, and Malcolm Blacken Team Up to Leadership Roundtable with Marine Corps Base Quantico
news

Washington Salute, GEICO Military, and Malcolm Blacken Team Up to Leadership Roundtable with Marine Corps Base Quantico

On Tuesday, August 18th, Washington Salute & GEICO Military hosted a Virtual Leadership Roundtable with Senior Director of the Washington Football Team Player Development, Malcolm Blacken, and five Senior Leaders on Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Washington Salute to Team Up With GEICO Military on Leadership Roundtable with Malcom Blacken & Leadership from Marine Corpse Base Quantico
news

Washington Salute to Team Up With GEICO Military on Leadership Roundtable with Malcom Blacken & Leadership from Marine Corpse Base Quantico

On Tuesday, August 18th, Washington Salute & GEICO Military will team up to host the 2020 Virtual Leadership Roundtable with Senior Director of the Washington Football Team Player Development, Malcolm Blacken, and five Senior Leaders on Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Celebrate Independence Day By Supporting USO-Metro: Here's How!
news

Celebrate Independence Day By Supporting USO-Metro: Here's How!

Celebrate Independence Day by supporting our military community and contributing to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore today! The time is now to give back to our troops!
GEICO Military Teams Up With Redskins Salute and USO-Metro to Host Virtual Cooking Course with Executive Military Chefs
news

GEICO Military Teams Up With Redskins Salute and USO-Metro to Host Virtual Cooking Course with Executive Military Chefs

On Thursday night, Redskins Salute hosted GeNienne Samuels, CS1 Sierra Tyler, CS1 Danielle Hughes, Super Bowl Champion Running Back Ricky Ervins, WRC Katy, and Special Guest Military Child Chef Gabriel Gaithers for a Family Fun Night Cooking with Executive Military Chefs!
Redskins Salute Hosts Annual Chalk Talk with 2019-20 Redskins Salute Sponsors Featuring Larry Michael & Gary Clark
news

Redskins Salute Hosts Annual Chalk Talk with 2019-20 Redskins Salute Sponsors Featuring Larry Michael & Gary Clark

On Tuesday, May 26th, Redskins Salute hosted their annual chalk talk with marquee sponsors of the USO-Metro Club at FedExField including Lockheed Martin, GEICO Military, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Pepsi, & Safeway. The virtual chalk talk featured Voice of the Washington Redskins Larry Michael and Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Gary Clark.
Lewis Price Teams Up With Redskins Salute to Connect Head Coach Ron Rivera and Ten Blue Star Families For a Virtual Q&A
news

Lewis Price Teams Up With Redskins Salute to Connect Head Coach Ron Rivera and Ten Blue Star Families For a Virtual Q&A

Yesterday, Redskins Salute teamed up with the Official Staffing Firm of the Washington Redskins, Lewis Price, and Blue Star Families to host a virtual Q&A between Head Coach Ron Rivera and ten military families featuring enlisted service members, non-commissioned officers, and two lieutenant-colonels.
Five Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Virtual Meet & Greet With Military Families
news

Five Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Virtual Meet & Greet With Military Families

Rivera touched on a variety of topics during Redskins Salute's virtual meet & greet between Rivera and 10 Blue Star Families presented by Lewis Price on Wednesday. 

