Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military

Interviews with two regular Washington Football Team personalities followed with the new Senior Vice President of Media, Julie Donaldson, and fan favorite alumni, Santana Moss. Julie talked about what fans can expect digitally this season with unprecedented behind-the-scenes views into our players lives off the field. Moss gave his predictions on the season and unapologetically praising Alex Smith's return after his 2018 leg injury. Both personalities concluded their interviews thanking the military families on the stream earlier that night.

The night wrapped as host for the night, GeNienne Samuels, had an in-depth sit down with Washington standout Linebacker Cole Holcomb. Holcomb first described his connection to the military in his father's time serving in the United States Navy. Then, adding about his experience throughout COVID and being able to train with Defensive captain Jon Allen in the offseason.