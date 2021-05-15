Washington Salute Hosts Second Annual Murph Challenge with Head Coach Ron Rivera

From the morning through early afternoon of Saturday, May 15th, Washington Salute was joined by Co-Founder of the Murph Challenge Michael Sauers, former Navy SEAL's Jason Redman & Ray Care, Father of LT Michael Murphy – Daniel Murphy, and Head Coach of the Washington Football Team Ron Rivera, for the Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge. This Challenge is in honor of Navy SEAL LT Michael Murphy whom was killed on June 28, 2005 after his team was compromised and surrounded by Taliban forces near Asadabad, Afghanistan.

At the top of the event, interviews with Navy SEAL's Jason Redman and Ray 'Cash' Care, the gentlemen discussed comradery among current and former Navy SEAL's, what the Murph Challenge means to them around the month of May, and life outside of service. Then, welcoming on the father of LT Michael Murphy, Daniel, who talked about LT Murphy and how he'd feel about the Murph Challenge today. Although LT Murphy was never one to enjoy the spotlight, he would have loved being able to support so many students (32 scholarships in 2020). Lastly, Mr. Murphy announced that the foundation was nearing the end of construction on the soon-to-open LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility toward the end of the year.