Washington Salute Hosts Second Annual Murph Challenge with Head Coach Ron Rivera

From the morning through early afternoon of Saturday, May 15th, Washington Salute was joined by Co-Founder of the Murph Challenge Michael Sauers, former Navy SEAL's Jason Redman & Ray Care, Father of LT Michael Murphy – Daniel Murphy, and Head Coach of the Washington Football Team Ron Rivera, for the Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge. This Challenge is in honor of Navy SEAL LT Michael Murphy whom was killed on June 28, 2005 after his team was compromised and surrounded by Taliban forces near Asadabad, Afghanistan.
The event welcomed over 250 Military Appreciation Club members who were invited to watch and listen to interviews of our panelists while completing the Murph Challenge. To kick things off, Michael Sauers reminded all participants to register to participate in the Murph Challenge, enter times onto the website, and make additional contributions to the LT Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
At the top of the event, interviews with Navy SEAL's Jason Redman and Ray 'Cash' Care, the gentlemen discussed comradery among current and former Navy SEAL's, what the Murph Challenge means to them around the month of May, and life outside of service. Then, welcoming on the father of LT Michael Murphy, Daniel, who talked about LT Murphy and how he'd feel about the Murph Challenge today. Although LT Murphy was never one to enjoy the spotlight, he would have loved being able to support so many students (32 scholarships in 2020). Lastly, Mr. Murphy announced that the foundation was nearing the end of construction on the soon-to-open LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility toward the end of the year.
To close out the event, messages from Senior Vice President of Media Julie Donaldson and President of the Washington Football Team Jason Wright were played for the fans before they began their workouts. Then, Head Coach Ron Rivera joined the group to chat about his military background, thank Mr. Daniel Murphy for his service and sacrifice for this country, show his appreciation for all services, and discus leadership advice with Redman and Care. The ZOOM chat went rampant when the discussion of Army vs. Navy was brought up with so many soldiers and sailors on the panel.
At the end of the interviews, as all of the participants began posting their times in the chat, each panelist provided last efforts to motivate the group before saying goodbye. Redman and Care gave lasting advice from their SEAL experiences. The event ended on a high note for all parties involved.
Washington Salute would like to thank all of the panelists, participants, and supporters that joined us this morning. An incredible event in support of a fantastic cause. Please make your donation to the LT Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation if you haven't already. We'll see you next year!