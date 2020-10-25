News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Hosts Watch Party for 200 National Guard Members With Operation Homefront And Paisano's

Oct 25, 2020 at 04:00 PM
ElMnEEQWMAE8w-g

On Sunday, October 25th, Washington Salute joined forces with Operation Homefront to welcome over 200 Washington, D.C. National Guard Members and their families to the D.C. Armory for a watch party of the Washington Football Team 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Thanks to the help of Operation Homefront and generous donation of 200+ individually packaged boxes of Pizza from Paisano's Pizza, the Washington Football military platform was able to kick off the team's Salute to Service celebration featuring the first of two watch parties at the DC Armory. The series comes in appreciation of the intensive six-months the Washington, D.C. National Guard has experienced since the beginning of March | assisting with the testing and virus spread prevention of COVID-19, maintaining peace during protests across the city, and beginning planning for voting stations and the election.

The event lasted four hours, featured a spread of uniformed service members from across the National Capitol Region. Attendees participated in raffles, enjoyed the game, received pizza and beverages, as well as Washington Football branded masks, yearbooks, lanyards, and more!

Washington Salute would like to the thank the Community Outreach team at the D.C. Armory for assisting in such a fantastic event kicking off the Washington Football Team Salute to Service Month celebration! See you at the next watch party on Sunday, November 8th as the Washington Football team plays the New York Giant's home!

ElMnEEJXYAotyyX
ElMnEEOXYAIdGaL
ElMnEEOW0AEnVss

