Washington Salute Makes Eighth Stop of 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

On Friday, October 23rd, Washington Salute joined the Warrior Family Connection Cell Team at Building 19 of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to hand appreciation packages out to wounded, ill, and injured service members, as well as the medical staff serving them. From 0900 to 1030, service members and family members of those being treated at the center stopped by the table to take photos with the Washington Football Team helmet, talk football, learn about Washington Football Team Salute to Service Initiatives, and, of course, receive their appreciation package featuring Washington Football masks, Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Cards, and more! Special thanks to the Warrior Care Unit for hosting us and we can't wait for the Virtual Walter Reed Tour with the team on November 10th!
Washington Salute Hosts Watch Party for 200 National Guard Members With Operation Homefront And Paisano's
On Sunday, October 25th, Washington Salute joined forces with Operation Homefront to welcome over 200 Washington, D.C. National Guard Members and their families to the D.C. Armory for a watch party of the Washington Football Team 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Fort Lee Named Week Seven Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
On Saturday, October 24th, Washington Salute joined Nissan in congratulating Fort Lee for being named the 2020 Week Seven Base of the Week presented by Nissan leading into a match-up against the Dallas Cowboys!
Marine Corps Base Quantico Named Week Eight Washington Football Team Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
At the conclusion of the Washington Football Team's 2020 BYE Week, Washington Salute was proud to announce the week eight Base of the Week presented by Nissa, Marine Corps Base Quantico
Washington Salute & USAA Honor Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan in Week Five Salute to Service Moment
On Sunday, October 12th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris of the United States Marines during the week four match up against the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington Salute Kicks-Off 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Joint Base Andrew's
On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Mobile Unit and Buffalo Wild Wings on Joint Base Andrew's with the First Airlift Squadron!
Washington Salute 2020 Base of the Week presented by Nissan, Washington Navy Yard
Heading into their week five match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Football Team recognized Washington Navy Yard as the Base of the Week presented by Nissan.
Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment of Week Four Game Against Ravens
Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military
Washington Salute is kicking off the 2020 Touching Base Tour, presented by GEICO Military and alongside Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Hampton Roads, on Oct. 5. Join us and follow along!
Washington Salute Names Marine Barracks Washington The 2020 Week Four Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan
Leading into a big week where the Washington Football Team will square off against the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Salute is proud to team up with Nissan and name Marine Barracks Washington the fourth Base of the Week in the 2020-21 NFL Season!
Washington Salute Names Fort Belvoir The Week Three Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
Leading into the week three match-up against the Cleveland Browns, Washington Salute and Nissan have named Fort Belvoir the Week Three Base of the Week presented by Nissan! Join us on the journey all season long!
Washington Salute Celebrates National Dog Week With Wes Martin & Paws For Purple Hearts
On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wes Martin joined Paws for Purple Hearts to discuss their mission helping suffering warriors with Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy, and talk about his own mission rescuing pups with Brave Breed Rescue.