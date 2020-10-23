Washington Salute Makes Eighth Stop of 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

On Friday, October 23rd, Washington Salute joined the Warrior Family Connection Cell Team at Building 19 of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to hand appreciation packages out to wounded, ill, and injured service members, as well as the medical staff serving them. From 0900 to 1030, service members and family members of those being treated at the center stopped by the table to take photos with the Washington Football Team helmet, talk football, learn about Washington Football Team Salute to Service Initiatives, and, of course, receive their appreciation package featuring Washington Football masks, Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Cards, and more! Special thanks to the Warrior Care Unit for hosting us and we can't wait for the Virtual Walter Reed Tour with the team on November 10th!