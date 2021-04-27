Celebrate Military Appreciation Month With Washington Salute By Supporting Military Organizations

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, Washington Salute is encouraging all members of the Military Appreciation Club to show their support for current and former military members in the National Capitol Region. We encourage everyone to support local organizations to supporting military members, veterans, and their families through programs focused on family connection, mental wellness, physical fitness, and job creation. Below find information on trusted partners of the Official Military Platform of the Washington Football Team!
Stay updated on all programs and events throughout the month of May hosted by Washington Salute on www.washingtonfootball.com/salute. Check in to watch performances from drill teams at FedExField LIVE, military appreciation social media contests, and our annual Virtual Murph Challenge with Head Coach Ron Rivera and your favorite Navy SEALS.
USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore
Mission: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.
About Us: The USO is a family of volunteers, sustained by the charitable contributions of millions of generous Americans. We are united in our commitment to support America's service members by keeping them connected to the people, places and things they love. We do this through countless acts of caring, comfort, connection and support. Our work is America's most powerful expression of gratitude to the men and women who secure our nation's freedoms. USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore is the largest chapter chartered by the USO, with a strong tradition of service in the National Capital Region. Ten locations and two "deployable" Mobile USOs provide signature USO services to the nearly 300,000 military members and their families living in the region and the 150,000 who travel through our local airports.
Volunteer: https://metro.uso.org/support/volunteer
Support us in May 2021:
- DoMore24: Save-the-Date! United Way NCA 9th Annual #DoMore24 is May 19! The 24-hour day of giving will help raise money for nonprofits serving the #NationalCapitalArea. Show your support for our local military community by choosing USO-Metro as your fundraising beneficiary this May. Learn more at https://www.domore24.org/usometrodc.
- iHeart the Troops: In honor of Military Appreciation Month, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, in conjunction with iHeart Media, is raising awareness for the programs and services USO-Metro provides to the military community in the National Capital Region. Be sure to listen for their live broadcasts from one of our many military installations throughout the month. Support local service members and military families by donating to iHeart the Troops today! Visit https://donate.onecause.com/iheartthetroops21 all month and text "uso" to give at 243725.
Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation
Mission: Our mission is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.
- We are dedicated to serving the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The vision of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is to ensure that every child of a fallen patriot receives all necessary college funding.
- We believe a college education is the single most important gift we can give these children.
- We believe this is an important investment in the future of America.
- We believe this is one of the best ways we can honor those who died defending our country.
Need: In 1989, five days before Christmas, Sergeant William Delaney Gibbs from the 7th Infantry Division was killed in action during Operation Just Cause in Panama, leaving behind a young wife and an unborn daughter. Our Founder and CEO, David Kim, served with Sergeant Gibbs and was inspired by his sacrifice and never forgot about Sergeant Gibb's or his daughter. David Kim returned to the United States and founded Children of Fallen Patriots in 2002. Since 2002, Children of Fallen Patriots has grown in its mission and vision to extend peace of mind through college scholarships to Gold Star families in all 50 states, in all branches of the military.
Blue Star Families
Mission: Supporting military families by building strong communities of support around them to improve our military readiness.
About us: The families of our all-volunteer military make unprecedented sacrifices these days to serve our country. Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009 to empower these families to thrive as they serve. We're committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors – individuals and organizations – to create vibrant communities of mutual support. We believe we're all stronger when we take care of one another.
Our groundbreaking research is raising the nation's awareness of the unique challenges of military family life. With the help of neighbors across the country, Blue Star Families is overcoming the isolation and alienation of frequent moves, deployments, and reduced support from the government. Our innovative programs are solving specific challenges for military families, including fighting economic insecurity with resources that foster spouse career development, creating family strength with rich family programming, and providing critical peer support for caregivers, whose numbers are only increasing.
With more than 150,000 members in our network, including in chapters and communities all over the world, Blue Star Families touches more than 1.5 million military family members every year. Through our research and program partnerships, Blue Star Families ensures that wherever American military families go, they can always feel connected, supported and empowered to thrive – in every community, across the nation, and around the globe.
Volunteer: https://bluestarfam.org/volunteer/
Join us in May 2021:
- This Military Appreciation Month, for every Military eGift Card sold 5/1-31, Starbucks will donate $5, divided evenly between Blue Star Families and Operation Gratitude, to support the mental health and well-being of our military community. Send an eGift here: https://www.starbucks.com/gift/category/military-app
Operation Homefront
Mission: Build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities that they've worked so hard to protect.
Vision: To be the provider of choice for short-term and Critical Financial Assistance, long-term stability and recurring support programs to military families.
About us: For over fifteen years, we have provided programs that offer: RELIEF (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), RESILIENCY (through permanent housing and caregiver support services) and RECURRING FAMILY SUPPORT programs and services throughout the year that help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road so they don't become long-term chronic problems. Operation Homefront has consistently earned high ratings from leading charity rating services, including Charity Navigator, which gave Operation Homefront 4 Stars for 11 consecutive years for superior service and accountability. At Operation Homefront, 90 percent of expenditures goes directly toward delivering programs and services to the military families who need it most.
Volunteer: https://operationhomefront.org/volunteer/