News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Celebrate Military Appreciation Month With Washington Salute By Supporting Military Organizations

Apr 27, 2021 at 09:53 AM
20201026Salute2SW7_13

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, Washington Salute is encouraging all members of the Military Appreciation Club to show their support for current and former military members in the National Capitol Region. We encourage everyone to support local organizations to supporting military members, veterans, and their families through programs focused on family connection, mental wellness, physical fitness, and job creation. Below find information on trusted partners of the Official Military Platform of the Washington Football Team!

Stay updated on all programs and events throughout the month of May hosted by Washington Salute on www.washingtonfootball.com/salute. Check in to watch performances from drill teams at FedExField LIVE, military appreciation social media contests, and our annual Virtual Murph Challenge with Head Coach Ron Rivera and your favorite Navy SEALS.

USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

2021 Military Appreciation Article - USO-Metro

Mission: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.

About Us: The USO is a family of volunteers, sustained by the charitable contributions of millions of generous Americans. We are united in our commitment to support America's service members by keeping them connected to the people, places and things they love. We do this through countless acts of caring, comfort, connection and support. Our work is America's most powerful expression of gratitude to the men and women who secure our nation's freedoms. USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore is the largest chapter chartered by the USO, with a strong tradition of service in the National Capital Region. Ten locations and two "deployable" Mobile USOs provide signature USO services to the nearly 300,000 military members and their families living in the region and the 150,000 who travel through our local airports.

Volunteer: https://metro.uso.org/support/volunteer

Donate: https://metro.uso.org/support/donate

Support us in May 2021:

  • DoMore24: Save-the-Date! United Way NCA 9th Annual #DoMore24 is May 19! The 24-hour day of giving will help raise money for nonprofits serving the #NationalCapitalArea. Show your support for our local military community by choosing USO-Metro as your fundraising beneficiary this May. Learn more at https://www.domore24.org/usometrodc.
  • iHeart the Troops: In honor of Military Appreciation Month, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, in conjunction with iHeart Media, is raising awareness for the programs and services USO-Metro provides to the military community in the National Capital Region. Be sure to listen for their live broadcasts from one of our many military installations throughout the month. Support local service members and military families by donating to iHeart the Troops today! Visit https://donate.onecause.com/iheartthetroops21 all month and text "uso" to give at 243725.

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

2021 Military Appreciation Article - Children of Fallen Patriots

Mission: Our mission is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

  • We are dedicated to serving the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The vision of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is to ensure that every child of a fallen patriot receives all necessary college funding.

  • We believe a college education is the single most important gift we can give these children.
  • We believe this is an important investment in the future of America.
  • We believe this is one of the best ways we can honor those who died defending our country.

History: For over 15 years, we have provided programs that offer: RELIEF (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), RESILIENCY (through permanent housing and caregiver support services) and RECURRING FAMILY SUPPORT programs and services throughout the year that help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road so they don't become long-term chronic problems. Operation Homefront has consistently earned high ratings from leading charity rating services, including Charity Navigator, which gave Operation Homefront 4 Stars for 11 consecutive years for superior service and accountability. At Operation Homefront, 90 percent of expenditures goes directly toward delivering programs and services to the military families who need it most.

Need: In 1989, five days before Christmas, Sergeant William Delaney Gibbs from the 7th Infantry Division was killed in action during Operation Just Cause in Panama, leaving behind a young wife and an unborn daughter. Our Founder and CEO, David Kim, served with Sergeant Gibbs and was inspired by his sacrifice and never forgot about Sergeant Gibb's or his daughter. David Kim returned to the United States and founded Children of Fallen Patriots in 2002. Since 2002, Children of Fallen Patriots has grown in its mission and vision to extend peace of mind through college scholarships to Gold Star families in all 50 states, in all branches of the military.

Donate: https://donate.fallenpatriots.org/give/199325/#!/donation/checkout 

Blue Star Families

2021 Military Appreciation Article - Blue Star Families

Mission: Supporting military families by building strong communities of support around them to improve our military readiness.

About us: The families of our all-volunteer military make unprecedented sacrifices these days to serve our country. Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009 to empower these families to thrive as they serve. We're committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors – individuals and organizations – to create vibrant communities of mutual support. We believe we're all stronger when we take care of one another.

Our groundbreaking research is raising the nation's awareness of the unique challenges of military family life. With the help of neighbors across the country, Blue Star Families is overcoming the isolation and alienation of frequent moves, deployments, and reduced support from the government. Our innovative programs are solving specific challenges for military families, including fighting economic insecurity with resources that foster spouse career development, creating family strength with rich family programming, and providing critical peer support for caregivers, whose numbers are only increasing.

With more than 150,000 members in our network, including in chapters and communities all over the world, Blue Star Families touches more than 1.5 million military family members every year. Through our research and program partnerships, Blue Star Families ensures that wherever American military families go, they can always feel connected, supported and empowered to thrive – in every community, across the nation, and around the globe.

Volunteer: https://bluestarfam.org/volunteer/ 

Donate: https://connect.bluestarfam.org/give/334015/#!/donation/checkout 

Join us in May 2021:

  • This Military Appreciation Month, for every Military eGift Card sold 5/1-31, Starbucks will donate $5, divided evenly between Blue Star Families and Operation Gratitude, to support the mental health and well-being of our military community. Send an eGift here: https://www.starbucks.com/gift/category/military-app

Operation Homefront

2021 Military Appreciation Article - Operation Homefront

Mission: Build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities that they've worked so hard to protect.

Vision: To be the provider of choice for short-term and Critical Financial Assistance, long-term stability and recurring support programs to military families.

About us: For over fifteen years, we have provided programs that offer: RELIEF (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), RESILIENCY (through permanent housing and caregiver support services) and RECURRING FAMILY SUPPORT programs and services throughout the year that help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road so they don't become long-term chronic problems. Operation Homefront has consistently earned high ratings from leading charity rating services, including Charity Navigator, which gave Operation Homefront 4 Stars for 11 consecutive years for superior service and accountability. At Operation Homefront, 90 percent of expenditures goes directly toward delivering programs and services to the military families who need it most.

Volunteer: https://operationhomefront.org/volunteer/

Donate: https://secure.operationhomefront.org/site/Donation2?df\_id=4914&mfc\_pref=T&4914.donation=form1

Related Content

news

Washington Salute Partners With Children Of Fallen Patriots On Final Month Of The Military Child Career Panel

On April 22, the Washington Football Team digitally welcomed 20 students from all over the country representing Children of Fallen Patriots for a personalized career panel with four of the team's business executives.
news

Washington Salute Hosts Month of the Military Child Career Panels For Students Representing Tuesday's Children

The panel featured several members of the Washington Football Team organization, including GeNienne Samuels, Ryan Calvo, Calvin Parson, and Anna-Elyse Schwabacher.
news

Washington Salute To Celebrate Month Of The Military Child With Tuesday's Children And Children Of Fallen Patriots Foundation

On Thursday, April 15th and Thursday, April 22nd, Washington Salute will host two virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panels featuring front office executives from the Washington Football Team. 
news

Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment during Wild Card Playoff Game Against Tampa Bay

On Saturday, January 9th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Sergeant Collin Koonce and Sergeant David V. Garcia  of the United States Marines during the Wild Card Playoff Game Against Tampa Bay.
news

Julie Donaldson, Coach Rivera, And Jason Wright Surprise ROTC Students With Accolades

In the midst of a monumental win streak and fight for first place in the NFC East, Washington Football Team President, Head Coach, and Senior Vice President of Media came together to surprise and reward three local ROTC students. 
news

Washington Salute to Partner With The HEADstrong Project on Virtual Pass For Peace Event With Doug Williams & Gary Clark

On Tuesday, December 1st, Washington Salute will conclude Salute to Service Month celebrations with an empowering event highlighting mental wellness military not-for-profit, the HEADstrong Project.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Chief Information Systems Technician Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado in Week Eleven Salute to Service Moment

Chief Information Systems Technician  Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado of the United States Coast Guard
news

Washington Football Team Hosts Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA

Washington Football Team and USAA continue storied tradition of honoring the military at Salute to service game on Sunday.
news

Salute To Service: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith Sit Down With Walter Reed Patients

The hour-long event, which was hosted by Washington Football personality and former cheerleader GeNienne Samuels, included a lengthy discussion with Rivera and a Q&A session with Smith.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring in Week Nine Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, November 8th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring of the United States Air Force during the week nine match up against the New York Giants.
news

Jason Wright, Doug Williams Sit Down With Tuskegee Airman In Honor Of Salute To Service Month

On Oct. 29, Washington Salute celebrated Salute to Service Month and the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II with a virtual Connecting Generations Discussion.
Advertising