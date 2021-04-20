Washington Salute Hosts Month of the Military Child Career Panels For Students Representing Tuesday's Children

Washington Salute partnered with Tuesday's Children, an organization with the mission of providing a lifetime of healing for those whose lives have been forever changed by terrorism and traumatic loss, to host the first of two virtual "Working in Sports" career panels on April 15.

The hour-long career panel featured host GeNienne Samuels; Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Calvo; Director of Community and Charitable Programs Calvin Parson; Director of Group Sales Chanelle Reynolds; and Manager of Integrated Marketing Anna-Elyse Schwabacher. The business executive group introduced themselves to more than 40 college and high school students placed throughout the east coast ranging from New York to South Carolina, in attendance.

The first portion of the panel covered the panelists' professional backgrounds, experience in sports, in-depth descriptions of their positions, key advice for anyone attempting to enter the sports industry, mantras to live by and exceptional moments in their careers. The students were excited to learn more about each panelist's educational background, important channels they should be aware of when applying to positions and upcoming opportunities to keep in mind. One student had already taken the initiative of connecting with the panelists on LinkedIn by sending messages introducing ahead of time.

The panel wrapped up the session by answering questions from the students. Each panelist then shared the most gratifying moments in their careers thus far.