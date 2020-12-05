Washington Salute Names Fort George G. Meade The Week Fourteen Base of the Week Presented By Nissan 

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort George G. Meade for being named the fourteenth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort George G. Meade

Commander: Colonel Christopher M. Nyland

Number of People on Installation: 10,297

Owner: Department of Defense Operator: U.S. Army

Controlled by: U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Condition: Operational

Mission: Located in Maryland, midway between the cities of Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, DC, Fort George G. Meade's primary mission is to provide a wide range of services to 95 partner organizations from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, as well as to several federal agencies including the National Security Agency, the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, the Defense Information School, the Defense Courier Service, the U.S. Army Field Band and most recently the U.S. Cyber Command.

Description of Installation: Fort Meade is the nation's center for information, intelligence, and cyber operations. It is home to several major federal agencies, including the big one—the National Security Agency (NSA). Fort Meade is Maryland's largest employer and, with the focus on intelligence and security, expect to find a lot of smart folks here. Fun fact: the NSA was once the largest employer of mathematicians in the world! Fort Meade is also home to the Defense Information Systems Agency, the Defense Media Activity, the Defense Information School, the Defense Courier Service, the United States Army Field Band, and the United States Cyber Command (established at Fort Meade in 2009).

The area around Fort Meade is suburbia at its best. Situated between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, a posting at Fort Meade means easy access to the wealth of cultural opportunities these two cities offer without the downsides of city living. Some of the nation's best museums, first-rate theaters, and historical sites are all a quick trip away. Sports fans will also rejoice in having two NFL teams, an NHL franchise, an MLB team, and an NBA team nearby.