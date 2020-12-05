Washington Salute Names Fort Lesley J. McNair The Week Thirteen Base of the Week Presented By Nissan 

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort Lesley J. McNair for being named the thirteenth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort McNair

Commander: MG Jeffrey S. Buchanan, Commanding General, Military District of Washington

Address of Installation Visitors Center: Main Gate/Visitor's Gate on 2nd Street

Number of People on Installation: Fort McNair houses 97 people and staffs/educates

United States Military Branches: United States Navy & United States Marine Corps

Mission: The command's mission is three-fold. First, to respond to crises, disasters, or security requirements in the National Capital Region through implementation of various contingency plans. Second, provide both base operations and a variety of specialized support to Army and other Defense Department organizations throughout the National Capital Region. Specialized support includes personal property shipping, nationwide fixed-wing airlift and operation of Arlington National Cemetery. Third, and most visible, to conduct official ceremonies, locally and worldwide, on behalf of the nation's civilian and military leaders. The major command is the U.S. Army Military District of Washington (MDW). Within Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, major units include the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard), HHC U.S. Army Garrison, HHC U.S. Army, The U.S. Army Band (TUSAB), 3rd Military Intelligence, CID/Washington District, National Defense University, White House Communications Agency, and the National Guard Bureau. See the major unit listings for more information.

Description of Installation: Fort McNair, a part of the Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, is the headquarters of the Army's Military District of Washington and home of the National Defense University, as well as the official residence of the Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army. It's a United States Army post located on the tip of Greenleaf Point, the peninsula that lies at the confluence of the Potomac River and the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. To the peninsula's west is the Washington Channel, while the Anacostia River is on its south side. Originally named Washington Arsenal, the fort has been an army post for more than 200 years, third in length of service, after the United States Military Academy at West Point and the Carlisle Barracks. The fort is currently named for General Lesley J. McNair, who was killed in action in World War II.