News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Names Fort Lesley J. McNair The Week Thirteen Base of the Week Presented By Nissan 

Dec 05, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Base of the Week Week 13

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort Lesley J. McNair for being named the thirteenth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort McNair

Commander: MG Jeffrey S. Buchanan, Commanding General, Military District of Washington

Address of Installation Visitors Center: Main Gate/Visitor's Gate on 2nd Street

Number of People on Installation: Fort McNair houses 97 people and staffs/educates

United States Military Branches: United States Navy & United States Marine Corps

Mission: The command's mission is three-fold. First, to respond to crises, disasters, or security requirements in the National Capital Region through implementation of various contingency plans. Second, provide both base operations and a variety of specialized support to Army and other Defense Department organizations throughout the National Capital Region. Specialized support includes personal property shipping, nationwide fixed-wing airlift and operation of Arlington National Cemetery. Third, and most visible, to conduct official ceremonies, locally and worldwide, on behalf of the nation's civilian and military leaders. The major command is the U.S. Army Military District of Washington (MDW). Within Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, major units include the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard), HHC U.S. Army Garrison, HHC U.S. Army, The U.S. Army Band (TUSAB), 3rd Military Intelligence, CID/Washington District, National Defense University, White House Communications Agency, and the National Guard Bureau. See the major unit listings for more information.

Description of Installation: Fort McNair, a part of the Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, is the headquarters of the Army's Military District of Washington and home of the National Defense University, as well as the official residence of the Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army. It's a United States Army post located on the tip of Greenleaf Point, the peninsula that lies at the confluence of the Potomac River and the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. To the peninsula's west is the Washington Channel, while the Anacostia River is on its south side. Originally named Washington Arsenal, the fort has been an army post for more than 200 years, third in length of service, after the United States Military Academy at West Point and the Carlisle Barracks. The fort is currently named for General Lesley J. McNair, who was killed in action in World War II.

Highlights with Washington Football Team: Each year, the Washington Football Team works with the Military District of Washington to distribute over 1,000 tickets for the annual Military Appreciate Takeover Game in the final home preseason game at FedExField. This past August, Washington Salute worked with MDW in recruiting 150 service members from the US Army, US Air Force, US Coast Guard, US Marines, and US Navy to host military filming day – maintaining a long-time tradition of honoring and recognizing service members at each and every Washington Football home game at FedExField. Thank you MDW!

Related Content

news

Julie Donaldson, Coach Rivera, And Jason Wright Surprise ROTC Students With Accolades

In the midst of a monumental win streak and fight for first place in the NFC East, Washington Football Team President, Head Coach, and Senior Vice President of Media came together to surprise and reward three local ROTC students. 
news

Washington Salute to Partner With The HEADstrong Project on Virtual Pass For Peace Event With Doug Williams & Gary Clark

On Tuesday, December 1st, Washington Salute will conclude Salute to Service Month celebrations with an empowering event highlighting mental wellness military not-for-profit, the HEADstrong Project.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Chief Information Systems Technician Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado in Week Eleven Salute to Service Moment

Chief Information Systems Technician  Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado of the United States Coast Guard
news

Washington Football Team Hosts Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA

Washington Football Team and USAA continue storied tradition of honoring the military at Salute to service game on Sunday.
news

Salute To Service: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith Sit Down With Walter Reed Patients

The hour-long event, which was hosted by Washington Football personality and former cheerleader GeNienne Samuels, included a lengthy discussion with Rivera and a Q&A session with Smith.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring in Week Nine Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, November 8th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring of the United States Air Force during the week nine match up against the New York Giants.
news

Jason Wright, Doug Williams Sit Down With Tuskegee Airman In Honor Of Salute To Service Month

On Oct. 29, Washington Salute celebrated Salute to Service Month and the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II with a virtual Connecting Generations Discussion.
news

2020 Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA Preview

The Washington Football Team and USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Football Team, look forward to honoring our nation's veterans and active duty military in the annual "Salute to Service Game presented by USAA" vs. the New York Giants on Nov. 8.

news

Washington Salute Celebrates The Fourteenth Stop Of The Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military On Langley Air Force Base

The finale tour of the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military continued on Monday at Langley Air Force Base. The base still in COVID-19 mandated lockdown, allowed USO Langley AFB Center to host a drive-by distribution.
news

Washington Salute Hosts Virtual Gaming Exhibition with Wounded Warrior Project

Three warriors competed against two Washington Football Team players while sharing stories from the military and the gridiron. 
news

Washington Salute, Blue Star Families, and SweatNGlow Yoga Host A Virtual Yoga Session To Help Families Relieve Stress And Stay Active

On Tuesday, November 17th, at 4 PM ET, Washington Salute will host celebrity Yoga instructor Petra Starke and CNN exercise guru Mark MacDonald for a virtual yoga session benefiting Blue Star Families of the National Capital Region. 

Advertising