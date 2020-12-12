News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Names Fort Pickett Week Fifteen Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan

Dec 12, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Base of the Week Week 15

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort Pickett for being named the fifteenth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort Pickett

Commander: Col. Charles B. Martin, Jr.

Controlled By: Virginia National Guard

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 469 Military Road, Blackstone, VA 23824

Installation Mission: The Fort Pickett mission is described at the installation's official site as, "providing realistic and challenging training to our customers" plus maintaining physical security and force protection to "support soldier readiness and deployment missions."

Description of Installation: F ort Pickett, Virginia is located east of Blackstone, Virginia and is home to the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center. The fort is a training center not only for Army Guard troops, but also for the United States Marshals Service, FBI, ATF, and the Civil Air Patrol.

Virginia State Police and local law enforcement agencies also share the facility for training purposes. Since Fort Pickett is a Guard training base, it does not include many of the features you might otherwise expect–there is no Child Development Center, there are no on-post schools or School Liaison Office, etc.

Find information about Fort Pickett, including the main commercial and DSN numbers for the base, information on basic services, base transportation, lodging for TDY and PCSing personnel, and inprocessing.

Related Content

news

Washington Salute Partners With Fresh Vine Wine for the 'Gift That Keeps On Giving' Campaign Benefitting USO-Metro

On Friday, December 11th, the Washington Football Team Kicked Off 'Gift That Keeps On Giving' Campaign with Fresh Vine Wine Contributing 15% of Funds From Any 3-Bottle Gift set sold using the code "USOWAS", 
news

Washington Salute Participates in 'My Cause My Cleats' Raising Money for USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

For the first time in the platform's history, Washington Salute will be auctioning off a pair of customized cleats raising money for the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. 
news

Washington Salute Names Fort George G. Meade The Week Fourteen Base of the Week Presented By Nissan 

Washington Salute joined Nissan in congratulating Fort George G. Meade on being named the 2020 Week Fourteen Base of the Week presented by Nissan leading into a match-up against the San Francisco 49ers! 
news

Julie Donaldson, Coach Rivera, And Jason Wright Surprise ROTC Students With Accolades

In the midst of a monumental win streak and fight for first place in the NFC East, Washington Football Team President, Head Coach, and Senior Vice President of Media came together to surprise and reward three local ROTC students. 
news

Washington Salute to Partner With The HEADstrong Project on Virtual Pass For Peace Event With Doug Williams & Gary Clark

On Tuesday, December 1st, Washington Salute will conclude Salute to Service Month celebrations with an empowering event highlighting mental wellness military not-for-profit, the HEADstrong Project.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Chief Information Systems Technician Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado in Week Eleven Salute to Service Moment

Chief Information Systems Technician  Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado of the United States Coast Guard
news

Washington Football Team Hosts Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA

Washington Football Team and USAA continue storied tradition of honoring the military at Salute to service game on Sunday.
news

Salute To Service: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith Sit Down With Walter Reed Patients

The hour-long event, which was hosted by Washington Football personality and former cheerleader GeNienne Samuels, included a lengthy discussion with Rivera and a Q&A session with Smith.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring in Week Nine Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, November 8th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring of the United States Air Force during the week nine match up against the New York Giants.
news

Jason Wright, Doug Williams Sit Down With Tuskegee Airman In Honor Of Salute To Service Month

On Oct. 29, Washington Salute celebrated Salute to Service Month and the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II with a virtual Connecting Generations Discussion.
news

2020 Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA Preview

The Washington Football Team and USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Football Team, look forward to honoring our nation's veterans and active duty military in the annual "Salute to Service Game presented by USAA" vs. the New York Giants on Nov. 8.

Advertising