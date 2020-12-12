Washington Salute Names Fort Pickett Week Fifteen Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort Pickett for being named the fifteenth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort Pickett

Commander: Col. Charles B. Martin, Jr.

Controlled By: Virginia National Guard

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 469 Military Road, Blackstone, VA 23824

Installation Mission: The Fort Pickett mission is described at the installation's official site as, "providing realistic and challenging training to our customers" plus maintaining physical security and force protection to "support soldier readiness and deployment missions."

Description of Installation: F ort Pickett, Virginia is located east of Blackstone, Virginia and is home to the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center. The fort is a training center not only for Army Guard troops, but also for the United States Marshals Service, FBI, ATF, and the Civil Air Patrol.

Virginia State Police and local law enforcement agencies also share the facility for training purposes. Since Fort Pickett is a Guard training base, it does not include many of the features you might otherwise expect–there is no Child Development Center, there are no on-post schools or School Liaison Office, etc.