Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Sep 12, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Base of the Week 1A

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall for being named the first Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by NISSAN of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. and the service members serving on each installation day-in and day-out throughout our national pandemic. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations! Join us for the ride!

Installation: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

Commander: Colonel Kimberly Peeples

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 102 Carpenter Road, Fort Myer, VA 22211

Number of People on Installations: 15,000

United States Military Branches: United States Army, United States Marines, and United States Navy

Description of Installation: A Joint Base in Arlington, Virginia, made up of Fort Myer (Army Installation | Arlington, VA), Fort McNair (Army Installation | Washington, D.C.), and Henderson Hall (Marine Installation | Arlington, VA). It is Commanded by the United States Army, but has residential commands from the United States Marine Corps and United States Navy, as well. Fort Myer is headquarters to service personnel working throughout the National Capital Region and it's mission is to to operate the Army's community and support Homeland Security in the nation's capital. Henderson Hall's mission is to  to provide support to Marines and government agencies throughout the National Capital Region. Agencies supported are the White House, Senate, Congress, Pentagon, Headquarters Marine Corps, Defense Intelligence Agency, and Military Attachés throughout the world.

The installation serves as a station to the First and Fourth battalions of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). Due to it's proximity to Arlington National Cemetery, the installation serves as burial base for all U.S. Military Honor Guards. Additionally, JBMHH houses the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff , Vice Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Staff of the Army, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Highlights with Washington Football Team: Annually, the Washington Football Team hosts a gaming tournament at the the Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall Building 59 Community Room hosting a variety of service members representing Honor Guards from the United States Air Force, United States Army, United States Marines, and United States Navy. Alongside active players and Washington Football Alumni, service members are put to the ultimate test in Madden. Check out photos from gaming tournaments in 2017 and 2018 in Salute to Service Month!

110817Pro153
110817Pro168

