Washington Salute Names Langley Air Force Base Ninth Base of the Week Presented By Nissan 

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Langley Air Force Base for being named the ninth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Langley Air Force Base

Commander: Colonel Sean K. Tyler

Address of Installation Visitors Center: Langley Air Force Base - LaSalle Gate, 11 Nealy Ave, Hampton, VA 23665

Number of People on Installation: 145,000 (BLE is located in a community that serves a large population made up of over 145,000 active duty, guard and reserve, family members, civilians, contractors, and retirees.)

United States Military Branches: United States Air Force, United States Army

Description of Installation: Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) is located on the Virginia Peninsula on the southeastern coast of the state. Hampton Roads is the name of the metropolitan area as well as a body of water surrounding the region. Langley AFB is located in Hampton while Fort Eustis is in Newport News; both are just a few miles off of Interstate 64. Although JBLE is a joint base, it is not contiguous. There are 17 miles of interstate between the installations. Hampton Roads is known for its large military presence. You will find all branches of the military in the region. JBLE is home to the 633rd Air Base Wing, Air Combat Command, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and many other units on the tip of the spear. Visit JBLE's website and the Facebook page.