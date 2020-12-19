News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute & Nissan Wrap 2020 Base of the Week Campaign

Dec 19, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Washington Salute and Nissan would like to thank all sixteen installations honored in the 2020 Base of the Week program this season. It's been an incredible journey traveling to these installations, honoring the military members serving, recognizing the leadership responsible for keeping our country safe and communities healthy during this national pandemic. We send our sincerest thanks to the following installations for welcoming us, sharing invaluable information about their installations, and reliving our favorite memories of visits and programs designated to boosting morale for service members serving on under their commands: Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Navy Yard, Marine Barracks Washington, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Fort Belvoir, Fort Pickett, Fort Myer, Henderson Hall, Fort Mc Nair, Fort Eustis, Langley Air Force Base, Norfolk Naval Base, Fort Meade, and Marine Corps Base Quantico.

We'd also like to take the opportunity to thank all Washington Football fans, Salute members, military members, families, veterans, and supporters who joined us for the journey across the Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia region. Here's to a Washington Football Team playoff push and another terrific campaign in 2021!

