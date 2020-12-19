Washington Salute & Nissan Wrap 2020 Base of the Week Campaign

Washington Salute and Nissan would like to thank all sixteen installations honored in the 2020 Base of the Week program this season. It's been an incredible journey traveling to these installations, honoring the military members serving, recognizing the leadership responsible for keeping our country safe and communities healthy during this national pandemic. We send our sincerest thanks to the following installations for welcoming us, sharing invaluable information about their installations, and reliving our favorite memories of visits and programs designated to boosting morale for service members serving on under their commands: Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Navy Yard, Marine Barracks Washington, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Fort Belvoir, Fort Pickett, Fort Myer, Henderson Hall, Fort Mc Nair, Fort Eustis, Langley Air Force Base, Norfolk Naval Base, Fort Meade, and Marine Corps Base Quantico.