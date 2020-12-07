Washington Salute Participates in 'My Cause My Cleats' Raising Money for USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

For the first time in the platform's history, Washington Salute will be auctioning off a pair of customized cleats raising money for the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. The cleats were customized by Michelle Robert and show off the new Washington Salute logos and brand on the right cleat, and the patriotic colors of the USO on the left. Head Coach Ron Rivera, a military brat himself, opted to autograph the cleats further increasing the value of the cleats. Rivera told military families that his parents had met at a USO dance on a virtual event back in May in celebration of Memorial Day, so the cause hits close to home.