Washington Salute Participates in 'My Cause My Cleats' Raising Money for USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

Dec 07, 2020 at 08:00 AM
For the first time in the platform's history, Washington Salute will be auctioning off a pair of customized cleats raising money for the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. The cleats were customized by Michelle Robert and show off the new Washington Salute logos and brand on the right cleat, and the patriotic colors of the USO on the left. Head Coach Ron Rivera, a military brat himself, opted to autograph the cleats further increasing the value of the cleats. Rivera told military families that his parents had met at a USO dance on a virtual event back in May in celebration of Memorial Day, so the cause hits close to home.

USO-Metro (www.metro.uso.org) - USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore is the largest chapter chartered by the USO, with a strong tradition of service in the National Capital Region. Ten locations and two "deployable" Mobile USOs provide signature USO services to the nearly 300,000 military members and their families living in the region and the 150,000 who travel through our local airports.

Check out all of the fantastic cleats allowing players to raise money for causes they care about by clicking here.

BID BID BID on the Washington Salute cleats today, by clicking here.

