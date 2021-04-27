News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Partners With Children Of Fallen Patriots On Final Month Of The Military Child Career Panel

Apr 27, 2021 at 09:53 AM
Panel II Screen

On April 22, the Washington Football Team digitally welcomed 20 students from all over the country representing Children of Fallen Patriots for a personalized career panel with four of the team's business executives. The hour-long panel discussion was hosted by GeNienne Samuels and featured discussion covering key virtual networking advice, the art of pivoting a career path, desired programs and skillsets in the industry, as well as general advice, recommendations, and mantras for the students. The first forty-five minutes featured general questions from the host, the final fifteen minutes featured live Q&A with students, and the event concluded with a network share inviting the student base to connect with the panel on LinkedIn.

The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation mission is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. They are dedicated to serving the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Vice President of Sales & Marketing Lewis Schreck, Director of Special Events & Development for the Washington Football Charitable Foundation Morgan Hannell, Director of Membership Services Leigh Wallace, and Lead Editor Joe Pallas all participated in the panel sharing past experiences, connecting with individual students, and sharing perspective on avenues in the Sports Industry. 

Schreck, who served as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University's Sports Industry Management Graduate Program, lead conversation with go-to advice on where to apply for opportunities, encouraged participants to put themselves in the shoes of a recruiter with a professional team, and shared tips that he shares with his daughter who's currently pursuing a career in Sports Management at Temple University. Students were excited to ask Hannell, Wallace, and Pallas about specific aspects of their positions, options and avenues to pursuing specific industries, and personal questions about their experience thus far in their careers. 

Corporate Partnership Officer of the Foundation, Tyler Overcash, helped close the event. Noting the group of students participating hadn't ever asked as many questions or shared such a level of interest in any career panel previously. Washington Salute thanks the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for their partnership and opportunity to host such beneficial collaborative programs. 

To support the Foundation and make your contribution in honor of Month of the Military Child, please visit https://donate.fallenpatriots.org/give/199325/#!/donation/checkout

