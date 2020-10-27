Washington Salute Takes 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military to the United States Navy Museum (Navy Yard) for Stop Eleven

On Monday, October 26th, Washington Salute teamed up with Naval Support Activity Washington continuing the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military as the eleventh (of fifteen) stop! The distribution and connection event featured sailors representing Naval installations across the Military District of Washington, as well as Commanders at Navy Yard! Sailors were excited to celebrate the big win over Dallas with the Washington Salute Team and were thrilled to receive Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards (with a BWW location just two blocks over). The Washington Football Team thanks the community outreach team and Public Affairs Office for hosting us in the United States Navy Museum for a spectacular eleventh stop of the tour!
Washington Salute To Host Virtual Gaming Exhibition With Wounded Warrior Project Featuring Saahdiq Charles And Kamren Curl
On Tuesday, October 27, Washington Salute will be teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project to host a virtual gaming exhibition featuring three Wounded Warriors and two Washington Football Team players.
Washington Salute to Host Connecting Generations Virtual Discussion Featuring Tuskegee Airman, Jason Wright, And Doug Williams
On Thursday, October 29th , Washington Salute will teaming up with Friends of the World War II Memorial to host a virtual Connecting Generations discussion panel featuring 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman General Charles McGee, Washington Football Team President Jason Wright, and Super Bowl Winning Quarterback and Vice President of Player Development for the Washington Football Team Doug Williams.
Washington Salute Hosts Watch Party for 200 National Guard Members With Operation Homefront And Paisano's
On Sunday, October 25th, Washington Salute joined forces with Operation Homefront to welcome over 200 Washington, D.C. National Guard Members and their families to the D.C. Armory for a watch party of the Washington Football Team 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Fort Lee Named Week Seven Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
On Saturday, October 24th, Washington Salute joined Nissan in congratulating Fort Lee for being named the 2020 Week Seven Base of the Week presented by Nissan leading into a match-up against the Dallas Cowboys!
Marine Corps Base Quantico Named Week Eight Washington Football Team Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
At the conclusion of the Washington Football Team's 2020 BYE Week, Washington Salute was proud to announce the week eight Base of the Week presented by Nissa, Marine Corps Base Quantico
Washington Salute Makes Eighth Stop of 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
On Friday, October 23rd, Washington Salute joined the Warrior Family Connection Cell Team at Building 19 of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to hand appreciation packages out to wounded, ill, and injured service members, as well as the medical staff serving them.
Washington Salute & USAA Honor Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan in Week Five Salute to Service Moment
On Sunday, October 12th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris of the United States Marines during the week four match up against the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington Salute Kicks-Off 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Joint Base Andrew's
On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Mobile Unit and Buffalo Wild Wings on Joint Base Andrew's with the First Airlift Squadron!
Washington Salute 2020 Base of the Week presented by Nissan, Washington Navy Yard
Heading into their week five match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Football Team recognized Washington Navy Yard as the Base of the Week presented by Nissan.
Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment of Week Four Game Against Ravens
On Sunday, October 4th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris of the United States Marines during the week four match up against the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military
Washington Salute is kicking off the 2020 Touching Base Tour, presented by GEICO Military and alongside Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Hampton Roads, on Oct. 5. Join us and follow along!