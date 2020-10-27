Washington Salute Takes 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military to the United States Navy Museum (Navy Yard) for Stop Eleven

On Monday, October 26th, Washington Salute teamed up with Naval Support Activity Washington continuing the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military as the eleventh (of fifteen) stop! The distribution and connection event featured sailors representing Naval installations across the Military District of Washington, as well as Commanders at Navy Yard! Sailors were excited to celebrate the big win over Dallas with the Washington Salute Team and were thrilled to receive Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards (with a BWW location just two blocks over). The Washington Football Team thanks the community outreach team and Public Affairs Office for hosting us in the United States Navy Museum for a spectacular eleventh stop of the tour!