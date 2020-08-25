Washington Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military

On Friday, September 4th , Washington Salute will be teaming up with GEICO Military to host the annual Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate to kick the 2020 season off with our very own military community!

Join Washington Salute for the 2020 military season kick-off event featuring the reveal of the new Washington Salute logo, all of the details on military engagement this season, interviews with Linebacker Cole Holcomb, Alumni & Personality Santana Moss, First Ladies of Football Director Jamilla Keene, and Washington's Very Own Broadcaster Julie Donaldson! All the fun and a ton of trivia and chances to win prizes!