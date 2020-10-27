News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute to Host Connecting Generations Virtual Discussion Featuring Tuskegee Airman, Jason Wright, And Doug Williams

Oct 27, 2020 at 07:00 AM
On Thursday, October 29th , Washington Salute will teaming up with Friends of the World War II Memorial to host a virtual Connecting Generations discussion panel featuring 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman General Charles McGee, Washington Football Team President Jason Wright, and Super Bowl Winning Quarterback and Vice President of Player Development for the Washington Football Team Doug Williams.

The hour-long discussion will be hosted by Washington Football personality GeNienne Samuels via ZOOM. It will feature topics including Samuels and feature topics covering General McGee's historic military background, Wright/Williams' profound accomplishments in the NFL, and strategically dealing with inequality, adversity, and injustice at a pivotal point in American History. The virtual discussion will not be streamed live, but Washington Salute will feature highlight videos the week leading into the Salute to Service Game.

Our organization is thrilled to team up with Friends of the World War II Memorial in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II, as well as our month-long Salute to Service Month celebration with the National Football League. Our organization is privileged to continue and advocate their mission honoring and preserving the national memory of World War II and to creating the next Greatest Generation of tomorrow.

To find out how you can support Friends of the World War II Memorial, visit https://www.wwiimemorialfriends.org/.

