Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September

On Tuesday, September 1st, Major General Ricky Rupp of the United States Air Force will meet 20-30 Airmen in the United States Air Force to conduct a reenlistment at FedExField, as well as shooting a variety of recognitions normally scheduled before and during Washington Football games in years past.

To honor a long-time tradition of celebrating the United States Air Force's Birthday during the first home game of each season and maintain the strong relationship between the Washington Football Team and United States Air Force – the team will be hosting Airmen for a day designating to keeping our service members safe and healthy. All participants will remain socially distanced throughout the ceremony and filming. Footage will be revealed during the first game of the season on Sunday, September 13th against the Philadelphia Eagles.