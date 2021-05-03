News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute To Host Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge 

May 03, 2021 at 02:55 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (49)

On Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 15th), Washington Salute will once again team up with the co-founder of the Murph Challenge and former Navy SEAL, Michael Sauers, to host the second annual Virtual Murph Challenge. A new tradition that began in light of the national pandemic last May, the Washington Football Team is excited to once again partner with FORGED Clothing and the Murph Challenge to honor fallen military members throughout the month of May, shine light on LT. Michael Murphy's legacy, and support the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

With another fantastic cast of former Navy SEALS including Jason Redman and Ray 'Cash' Care, the event hosted by GeNienne Samuels and Jade Kenny, should feature an exciting hour filled with interviews featuring Head Coach Ron Rivera, shootouts from Washington Football Team President Jason Wright and Senior Vice President of Media Julie Donaldson, and features from Navy SEALS across the country. The team will encourage participants to complete the Murph Challenge throughout the virtual event, but will primarily provide entertainment for participants (rather than an interactive virtual workout). At the conclusion of the workout, the teams and hosts will encourage all participants to make a donation to the Foundation in honor of the event.

As a reminder, the Murph Challenge consists of a 1-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, then another 1-mile run to finish it off - all while wearing body armor. We welcome all participants to join us on Saturday, May 15th from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM. Registration can be found here: https://www.washingtonfootball.com/fans/salute/2021-virtual-murph-challenge.

For more information on LT Michael Murphy and the Murph Challenge, please visit https://themurphchallenge.com/. To make a donation to the LT Michael P Murphy Scholarship Foundation, please visit https://murphfoundation.org/#.

Related Content

news

United States Air Force Drill Team Performs At FedExField

On Tuesday, May 4, the Washington Football Team invited the United States Air Force Drill Team to FedExField to perform at the 50-yard line in honor of Military Appreciation Month.
news

Washington Salute Partners With Children Of Fallen Patriots On Final Month Of The Military Child Career Panel

On April 22, the Washington Football Team digitally welcomed 20 students from all over the country representing Children of Fallen Patriots for a personalized career panel with four of the team's business executives.
news

Celebrate Military Appreciation Month With Washington Salute By Supporting Military Organizations

We encourage everyone to support local organizations to supporting military members, veterans, and their families through programs focused on family connection, mental wellness, physical fitness, and job creation. 
news

Washington Salute Hosts Month of the Military Child Career Panels For Students Representing Tuesday's Children

The panel featured several members of the Washington Football Team organization, including GeNienne Samuels, Ryan Calvo, Calvin Parson, and Anna-Elyse Schwabacher.
news

Washington Salute To Celebrate Month Of The Military Child With Tuesday's Children And Children Of Fallen Patriots Foundation

On Thursday, April 15th and Thursday, April 22nd, Washington Salute will host two virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panels featuring front office executives from the Washington Football Team. 
news

Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment during Wild Card Playoff Game Against Tampa Bay

On Saturday, January 9th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Sergeant Collin Koonce and Sergeant David V. Garcia  of the United States Marines during the Wild Card Playoff Game Against Tampa Bay.
news

Julie Donaldson, Coach Rivera, And Jason Wright Surprise ROTC Students With Accolades

In the midst of a monumental win streak and fight for first place in the NFC East, Washington Football Team President, Head Coach, and Senior Vice President of Media came together to surprise and reward three local ROTC students. 
news

Washington Salute to Partner With The HEADstrong Project on Virtual Pass For Peace Event With Doug Williams & Gary Clark

On Tuesday, December 1st, Washington Salute will conclude Salute to Service Month celebrations with an empowering event highlighting mental wellness military not-for-profit, the HEADstrong Project.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Chief Information Systems Technician Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado in Week Eleven Salute to Service Moment

Chief Information Systems Technician  Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado of the United States Coast Guard
news

Washington Football Team Hosts Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA

Washington Football Team and USAA continue storied tradition of honoring the military at Salute to service game on Sunday.
news

Salute To Service: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith Sit Down With Walter Reed Patients

The hour-long event, which was hosted by Washington Football personality and former cheerleader GeNienne Samuels, included a lengthy discussion with Rivera and a Q&A session with Smith.
Advertising