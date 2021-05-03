Washington Salute To Host Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge 

On Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 15th), Washington Salute will once again team up with the co-founder of the Murph Challenge and former Navy SEAL, Michael Sauers, to host the second annual Virtual Murph Challenge. A new tradition that began in light of the national pandemic last May, the Washington Football Team is excited to once again partner with FORGED Clothing and the Murph Challenge to honor fallen military members throughout the month of May, shine light on LT. Michael Murphy's legacy, and support the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

With another fantastic cast of former Navy SEALS including Jason Redman and Ray 'Cash' Care, the event hosted by GeNienne Samuels and Jade Kenny, should feature an exciting hour filled with interviews featuring Head Coach Ron Rivera, shootouts from Washington Football Team President Jason Wright and Senior Vice President of Media Julie Donaldson, and features from Navy SEALS across the country. The team will encourage participants to complete the Murph Challenge throughout the virtual event, but will primarily provide entertainment for participants (rather than an interactive virtual workout). At the conclusion of the workout, the teams and hosts will encourage all participants to make a donation to the Foundation in honor of the event.

As a reminder, the Murph Challenge consists of a 1-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, then another 1-mile run to finish it off - all while wearing body armor. We welcome all participants to join us on Saturday, May 15th from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM. Registration can be found here: https://www.washingtonfootball.com/fans/salute/2021-virtual-murph-challenge.