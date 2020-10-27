Washington Salute To Host Virtual Gaming Exhibition With Wounded Warrior Project Featuring Saahdiq Charles And Kamren Curl

On Tuesday, October 27, Washington Salute will be teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project to host a virtual gaming exhibition featuring three Wounded Warriors and two Washington Football Team players. The virtual connection event will feature three warriors that represent program beneficiaries of a variety of Wounded Warrior Project's gaming initiatives keeping Warriors connected and engaged (while isolated) throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We're excited to join the National Football League in their partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project and continue their EA Madden gaming programs that have impacted warriors across the country. From the Washington Football Team, Tackle Saahdiq Charles and Safety Kamren Curl will be playing from their own homes!

The hour-long virtual event will be in-part to kick off a series of virtual events celebrating the National Football League's Salute to Service Month league wide initiative to honor, empower, and connect service members, veterans, and their families throughout the month of November. All players will be streaming live on ZOOM and playing virtually on XBOX. The event will feature four total exhibition matches and interviews throughout. It will not be streamed live, but features and recap videos will be shared later in the week, stay tuned!

Today, our organization is excited to connect with the Wounded Warrior Project, highlight their virtual connection initiatives, and advocate their mission in honoring and empowering Wounded Warriors who incurred a physical or mental injury, illnesses, or wound, co-incident to your military service on or after September 11, 2001.