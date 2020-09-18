News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute to Host Virtual Walking Dogs with Wes Martin Featuring Paws for Purple Hearts

Sep 18, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Salute_WalkingDogswithMartin_PawsforPurpleHearts_Graphics_Facebook

In honor of National Dog Week, Washington Salute will be working with Paws for Purple Hearts, a military not-for-profit committed to improving the lives of American Warriors by providing the highest quality assistance dogs and canine-assisted therapeutic programs, by hosting a virtual 'walk' with Guard, Wes Martin. Martin is a notorious dog lover – having teamed up with his mother in 2018 to start a nonprofit rescue called "Brave Breed Rescue" – chose his own nonprofit to be the beneficiary of his Cause for Cleats Charity of Choice in the 2019 season!

The private, virtual event will feature Martin discussing his own dog rescue motives and what his not-for-profit has accomplished since it's beginning. Program instructors and beneficiaries of the following Paws for Purple Heart programs: Canines Assisted Warrior Therapy & general Service Dog Training/Placement. The virtual walk will feature a round table on the benefits of community programs saving and training service animals. The event will be private but all Washington Salute program participants will have the opportunity to watch featured clips throughout National Dog Week highlighting the discussion and all our followers and supporters can do to support Brave Breed Rescue and Paws for Purple Hearts.

Stay tuned next week for all of the highlights and stories to come! Washington Salute would like to thank Paws for Purple Hearts for providing service dogs, trainers, and beneficiaries and participating the 2020 Washington Salute Virtual Impact Series!

Related Content

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
news

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Amidst the Washington Football Team's Week Two Match-Up In Arizona, Washington Salute Continued A Campaign To Recognize Installations In It's Region As The Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan! Join Us On Our Journey All Season Long! 
Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener
news

Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team opened the season against their division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles featuring a variety of United States Air Force Birthday celebration pieces included in the Washington Football Team Second Screen Experience! 
Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
news

Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall for being named the first Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by NISSAN of the 2020-21 NFL Season.
Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors
news

Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute kicked off their 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop series with Hope for the Warriors with the intention of providing active-duty service members proper resources and tools to finding employment in their transition out of the military.
Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment
news

Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team SSgt Erica Frazier and SSgt Bryan Potter of the United States Air Force During the USAA Salute to Service Moment.
Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military
news

Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Washington Salute joined forces with GEICO Military to host the military kick-off event of the year featuring insight and sneak peaks 
Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September
news

Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September

On Tuesday, September 1st, Major General Ricky Rupp of the United States Air Force will meet 20-30 Airmen in the United States Air Force to conduct a reenlistment at FedExField.
Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors
news

Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute will kick off a 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop with the Warrior's Compass Program for Active-Duty Service Members, Spouses, & Veterans.
Washington Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military
news

Washington Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military

Join us for the first virtual military NFL kickoff event of the 2020 season! We hop to see you there!
Washington Salute Hosts League's First Military Filming Day For The 2020-21 Season
news

Washington Salute Hosts League's First Military Filming Day For The 2020-21 Season

On Friday, August 21st, Washington Salute welcomed over 120 service members representing five branches of the United States Military capture content that would allow the Washington Football team to continue the tradition of honoring and recognizing service members throughout the season.
Washington Salute, GEICO Military, and Malcolm Blacken Team Up to Leadership Roundtable with Marine Corps Base Quantico
news

Washington Salute, GEICO Military, and Malcolm Blacken Team Up to Leadership Roundtable with Marine Corps Base Quantico

On Tuesday, August 18th, Washington Salute & GEICO Military hosted a Virtual Leadership Roundtable with Senior Director of the Washington Football Team Player Development, Malcolm Blacken, and five Senior Leaders on Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Advertising