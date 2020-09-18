Washington Salute to Host Virtual Walking Dogs with Wes Martin Featuring Paws for Purple Hearts

In honor of National Dog Week, Washington Salute will be working with Paws for Purple Hearts, a military not-for-profit committed to improving the lives of American Warriors by providing the highest quality assistance dogs and canine-assisted therapeutic programs, by hosting a virtual 'walk' with Guard, Wes Martin. Martin is a notorious dog lover – having teamed up with his mother in 2018 to start a nonprofit rescue called "Brave Breed Rescue" – chose his own nonprofit to be the beneficiary of his Cause for Cleats Charity of Choice in the 2019 season!

The private, virtual event will feature Martin discussing his own dog rescue motives and what his not-for-profit has accomplished since it's beginning. Program instructors and beneficiaries of the following Paws for Purple Heart programs: Canines Assisted Warrior Therapy & general Service Dog Training/Placement. The virtual walk will feature a round table on the benefits of community programs saving and training service animals. The event will be private but all Washington Salute program participants will have the opportunity to watch featured clips throughout National Dog Week highlighting the discussion and all our followers and supporters can do to support Brave Breed Rescue and Paws for Purple Hearts.