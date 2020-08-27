Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors

In collaboration with Hope for the Warriors, Washington Salute will be hosting four (4) virtual Employee Readiness Workshops for Active-Duty Service Members, Spouses, and Veterans. Virtual workshops will be four hours and consist of resume revision, in-person and virtual interview training, online networking, open dialogue about military to civilian skillset translation, and small virtual session breakouts with employers interested in hiring service members, dependents, and veterans. Each workshop will directly address high unemployment rates among transitioning service members, veterans, and spouses that have not been impacted by the national pandemic in COVID-19 OR have had found it difficult communication or depicting their value to civilian employers.