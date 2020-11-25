News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute to Partner With The HEADstrong Project on Virtual Pass For Peace Event With Doug Williams & Gary Clark

Nov 25, 2020 at 09:00 AM
On Dec 1st, Washington Salute will team up with the HEADstrong Project to raise awareness for the organization's mission - to heal the hidden wounds of war by providing cost-free, bureaucracy-free, stigma-free, confidential, and effective mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families.

They will host the first virtual Pass for Peace event featuring Washington Football Team Super Bowl Champion Quarterback (and current Senior Vice President of Player Development), Doug Williams, and Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Gary Clark. The duo will connect with five former service members that have been impacted by the HEADstrong Project's mission.

Williams and Clark will talk about their playing days, their transition out of the NFL, and their perspective on the mental wellness of players throughout their career in the NFL and their transition to the civilian world. The group will discuss the parallels between the experience of an NFL player and a military member – and the progress being made in providing mental wellness resources and preparing both players and military members for life after football/service.

Five participating former military members will talk about their stories and how the HEADstrong Project changed their perspective on mental wellness after their service. The HEADstrong project focuses on allowing veterans the opportunity to seek treatment without concern of public record later affecting their ability to pursue different careers or other opportunities after their service. An innovative organization eliminating barriers for warriors to receive treatment – addressing concerning mental wellness statistics among veterans (in terms of depression and anxiety rates).

Stay tuned for clips to be posted after the event!

