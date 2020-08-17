Washington Salute to Team Up With GEICO Military on Leadership Roundtable with Malcom Blacken & Leadership from Marine Corpse Base Quantico

On Tuesday, August 18th, Washington Salute & GEICO Military will team up to host the 2020 Virtual Leadership Roundtable with Senior Director of the Washington Football Team Player Development, Malcolm Blacken, and five Senior Leaders on Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The hour-long roundtable will be viewed by enlisted Marines stationed on Marine Corpse Base Quantico and representatives from GEICO Military. It will be a private event and highlights/clips will be shared on Washington Salute social pages the following week encapsulating such an exceptional panel and conversation.