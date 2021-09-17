Washington Salute & USAA Honor Airman First Class Daniel Munson & Airman First Class Shawn Padilla of the United States Air Force In The Second Salute to Service Moment Of The 2021 Season

In the second home game of the 2021 season against the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Airman First Class Daniel Munson & Airman First Class Shawn Padilla of the United States Air Force in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season.. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Airman First Class Daniel Munson & Airman First Class Shawn Padilla for their service!

Meet Thursday's Honorees:

A1C Daniel Munson of the United States Air Force, Born in Adana, Turkey A1C Daniel Munson decided to continue the family tradition of joining the Air Force and furthering his education in cyber security while serving our country. He is currently stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard where he performs as a member of the Drill Team. The Drill Team is the traveling component of the Honor Guard and their mission is to recruit, retain, and inspire around the globe.