Washington Salute & USAA Honor honoring Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson  in First Salute to Service Moment of 2021

Aug 23, 2021 at 02:40 PM
20210820 Preseason CIN EF072
In the first preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson of the United States Navy in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. Fans attending the game

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and HN Shanena Vinson for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski, Is a General Duty Corpsman whom works in the Emergency Department at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, he selflessly volunteered for the Pentagon COVID Surveillance Team. He and the rest of the Surveillance team tested 5,000 personnel at the Pentagon. He was selected for this event because of his initiative and sacrifice during the recent times.

Hospitalman Shanena Vinson, a Behavioral Health Technician recently returned from an arduous 7 month deployment aboard the USS Vella Gulf, as part of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group. The deployment was back to back for most of the crew of the USS Ike who had spent on and off an entire year with deployment prep and actual deployment time. She was selected for this event due to her exemplary performance abroad and at home. For her enduring commitment during this deployment she was awarded a Flag Letter of Commendation from the Commanding Officer of Carrier Strike Group Two.

