Washington Salute & USAA Honor Information Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado in Week Eleven Salute to Service Moment

During the week eleven match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Information Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado representing the United States Coast Guard on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020 season! Please join us in thanking Information Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado for their service!

Information Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Popo

Information Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Popo of the United States Coast Guard is an Enterprise Operations Center and Networks Operations Center Supervisor at USCG Cyber Command in Washington,DC. Born on the island of St. Lucia and raised in Brooklyn,NY, Chief Popo has served for 17 years on 3 Coast Guard Cutters performing search and rescue and Counter Narcotics operations. Previously Chief Popo aided in the Hurricane response in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico providing telecommunications and logistics support. Chief Popo is passionate about saving the lives of people whether at home or abroad. Chief Popo is honored to be recognized by the Washington Football team!

Petty Officer Proscha Mercado