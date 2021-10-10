Washington Salute & USAA Honor Seaman Clinton Hibma of the United States Coast Guard In The Third Salute to Service Moment Of The 2021 Season

In the third home game of the 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Clinton Hibma of the United States Coast Guard in their third Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season.. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Seaman Clinton Hibma for his service!

Meet Our Week Three USAA Honoree: