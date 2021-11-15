News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor  Senior Airmen Cole Lowery and Ivan Green In Fifth Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

Nov 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM
In the fifth home game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Senior Airmen Cole Lowery and Ivan Green of the United States Air Force in the Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Senior Airmen Cole Lowery and Ivan Green of the United States Air Force for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Senior Airman Cole Lowery, Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Senior Airman Cole Lowery decided to follow his father's footsteps in joining the military. He is currently stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard where he performs as a member of the Drill Team. The Drill Team is the traveling component of the Honor Guard, and their mission is to recruit, retain, and inspire around the globe. Senior Airman Lowery was recently awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal for his participation in the Inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Senior Airman Ivan Green, Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Senior Airman Ivan Green decided to follow his father's footsteps in joining the military. He is currently stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard where he performs as a member of the Drill Team. The Drill Team is the traveling component of the Honor Guard, and their mission is to recruit, retain, and inspire around the globe. Senior Airmen Green was recently awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal for his participation in the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

