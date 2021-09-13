News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan In First Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

Sep 13, 2021 at 08:30 AM
USAAGM1

In the first home game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger of the Maryland Army National Guard and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan of the Air National Guard in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger, I have served in the United States military for over 28 years in both the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Army / Maryland Army National Guard. Immediately after the attacks of 9/11, I was activated as a member of the Maryland Army National Guard, 200th Military Police Company and responded to the Pentagon. The 200th MP's provided security, search and recovery during the initial days after the attacks. I have deployed 3 times as a member of the National Guard, once to the Pentagon and two times to Afghanistan. I'm a Maryland native who also serves his state as a Maryland State Trooper. I've been married for 20 years and have two children. 

Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan, Chief Callaghan enlisted in the Air Force in 1993 and was assigned to F. E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. In 1996 he transitioned to the District of Columbia Air National Guard, and has served as a member of the Air National Guard in the National Capital Region ever since. At the time of the attacks on September 11th 2001 he was on duty in the 113th Operations Group, and played a key supporting role in the immediate response by F16s from the DC Guard, as well as the efforts to stand up the permanent Alert Mission at the 113th Wing. Since then he has deployed 3 times in support of the missions in the Middle East, and has served tours at the Pentagon and as the 113th Wing Command Chief prior to his recent appointment as Command Chief for the Air National Guard Readiness Center.

Related Content

news

Washington Partners With USAA To Hold Warmup Practice At Joint Base Andrews

The warmup, which was held in front of military members and their families, wrapped up training camp before Washington's preseason finale.
news

USO-Metro Club presented by Black Rifle Coffee, GEICO Military, Pepsi, & Safeway, Washington vs. Chargers

Active duty military, veterans and their family members will receive complimentary food and drink from Mission BBQ, music and more.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin in Second Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the second preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin of the United States Coast Guard in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson in First Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the first preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson of the United States Navy in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Washington Salute And GEICO Military To Host Military Appreciation Game Takeover on Friday

On Friday, August 20th, GEICO Military partnered with the Official Military Platform of the Washington Football Team, Washington Salute, to host the Military Appreciation Takeover presented by GEICO Military throughout the first official home game of the 2021 preseason. 
news

Washington Salute & GEICO Military Team Up to Hosting Military Appreciation Day at Training Camp in Richmond

On Thursday, July 29th, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Football Team, Washington Salute, welcomed 100 soldiers representing the 244th Quartermaster Battalion from Fort Lee (brought to us by USO Hampton Roads Central Virginia) and 100 Military Appreciation Club Members to the Training Camp Facility in Richmond, VA for a special VIP access experience in honor of Military Appreciation Day presented by GEICO Military.
news

Washington Salute Hosts 2021 Military Combine With Five Branch Drill Teams

On Thursday, June 24th, the Washington Salute team welcomed the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard Drill Teams to the St. James Sports Complex in Springfield, VA for the first Washington Salute Military Combine since 2019. 
news

Head Coach Ron Rivera & Jonathan Allen Show Support for Links of Freedom

On Wednesday, May 19th, Head Coach Ron Rivera and Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen attended an event at Top Golf Loudon County in support of military/veteran not-for-profit Links to Freedom.
news

Washington Salute Hosts Second Annual Murph Challenge with Head Coach Ron Rivera

From the morning through early afternoon of Saturday, May 15th, Washington Salute was joined by Co-Founder of the Murph Challenge Michael Sauers, former Navy SEAL's Jason Redman & Ray Care, Father of LT Michael Murphy – Daniel Murphy, and Head Coach of the Washington Football Team Ron Rivera, for the Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge in honor of Armed Forces Day
news

United States Air Force Drill Team Performs At FedExField

On Tuesday, May 4, the Washington Football Team invited the United States Air Force Drill Team to FedExField to perform at the 50-yard line in honor of Military Appreciation Month.
news

Washington Salute To Host Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge 

On Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 15th), Washington Salute will once again team up with the co-founder of the Murph Challenge and former Navy SEAL, Michael Sauers, to host the second Virtual Murph Challenge. The event will include guest appearances from several former Navy SEALS, Head Coach Ron Rivera, Father of LT Michael Murphy - Daniel Murphy, and many more. 
Advertising