Washington Salute & USAA Honor Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan In First Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the first home game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger of the Maryland Army National Guard and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan of the Air National Guard in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger, I have served in the United States military for over 28 years in both the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Army / Maryland Army National Guard. Immediately after the attacks of 9/11, I was activated as a member of the Maryland Army National Guard, 200th Military Police Company and responded to the Pentagon. The 200th MP's provided security, search and recovery during the initial days after the attacks. I have deployed 3 times as a member of the National Guard, once to the Pentagon and two times to Afghanistan. I'm a Maryland native who also serves his state as a Maryland State Trooper. I've been married for 20 years and have two children.