News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring in Week Nine Salute to Service Moment

Nov 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM
USAA5

During the week nine Salute to Service match-up against the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring representing the United States Air Force on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020 season! Please join us in thanking Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon and Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring for their service!

Technical Sergeant Amber Gagnon

Technical Sergeant Gagnon of the United States Air Force is a Security Forces member with duties at the 316th Wing on Joint Base Andrews. Hailing from Windham, CT, Sgt Gagnon has served for 14 years with assignments in Alaska, Guam, and Texas. She has deployed overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve. Serving for her Daughter Olivia and boyfriend Rich, Sgt Gagnon is proud of her service and is glad to be honored by the Washington Football Team today!

Second Lieutenant Wyatt Sebring

2nd Lieutenant Sebring of the United States Air Force is a Civil Engineer member with duties at the 11th Wing on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Hailing from Milford, PA, Lieutenant Sebring has served for 1 year with assignments in Oklahoma and the District of Columbia. Serving for his parents, Edward and Gail, and his brothers, Dustin and Cody, Lieutenant Sebring is proud to serve and is glad to be honored by the Washington Football Team today!

