Washington Salute Virtually Hosting Playoff Pizza Parties With Military Groups Across National Capital Region

From Monday, January 4th through Friday, January 8th, Washington Salute will be virtually meeting with military groups across the National Capital Region to celebrate a Washington Football playoff berth and tailgate the Saturday night game against Tampa Bay later this week. Virtual parties will feature military families of Maryland National Guard Members with Blue Star Families, ROTC students with Detachment 130 from Howard University, students from the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, WWII and Korean War veterans with Friends of the World War II Memorial, and students from Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.
Washington Football Team Gameday Host GeNeinne Samuels will meet with the groups, talk about regular season award predictions, talk Washington Football Team strategy, and end with gameday predictions on Saturday against Tampa Bay. The team will be sending pizza to the houses and facilities of all participating groups every day at 11:30 AM.
Stay tuned all week for gameday predictions and updates from Washington Salute listening to military members across the region!