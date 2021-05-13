Tress Way Is Looking Forward To These Games In 2021

If Way had to pick a personal favorite game, though, it would be Washington's Week 6 home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. His family, like every other football fan, can't wait to see Patrick Mahomes go up against one of the league's best defenses, but Way will be keeping his eye out for a player who would prefer to go unrecognized: long snapper James Winchester.

Winchester was Way's long snapper at Oklahoma, and the two are the only members of Oklahoma's 2008 recruiting class still playing football. Way called Winchester one of his "very best friends," so he anticipates competing against him for the first time since 2006 will be a surreal feeling.

Even better is that the reunion will be at FedExfield, which expects to operate at full capacity in 2021 after a mostly empty stadium last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd likely won't impact Way or Winchester's effectiveness, but it could go a long way towards helping Washington succeed against a difficult home schedule.