3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Seahawks

3. Logan Thomas Has Been A Bright Spot

When Washington was going through training camp in August, it was apparent that Haskins had a strong connection with tight end Logan Thomas. Four months later, it seems that relationship is still going well.

Washington struggled to get much production in the first half, but any movement it had mostly came from Thomas. He's caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards, which leads all pass catchers. He has caught 93% of his passes in the past four games.

Thomas' best stretch came in the second quarter when Haskins targeted him on his first three passes. Facing a 2nd-and-10, Thomas caught a pass for a first down and rumbled forward for a 20-yard gain.