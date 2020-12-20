News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Seahawks

Dec 20, 2020 at 02:33 PM
by Kyle Stackpole & Zach Selby
Image from iOS (37)
The Washington Football Team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)

The Washington Football Team trails the Seattle Seahawks, 13-3, at halftime. Here are three quick hits from the first two quarters.

1. Offense Continues To Struggle

After managing 193 total yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers, Washington's offense continued to struggle in the first half Sunday.

Its first three drives ended with 34 combined yards and three punts, while its forth ended with an interception from quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. inside Seattle's 30-yard line. Haskins forced a pass to wide receiver Isaiah Wright, who tipped the ball before it landed in the hands of a Seahawks defender for the turnover at the goal line.

Haskins, making his first start since Week 4 because of Alex Smith's injury, completed 15 of his 24 passes for 98 yards. He did look much better during the final two drives, though, and helped Washington get on the board with a 48-yard field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins in the final seconds.

PHOTOS: Week 15 - Washington vs. Seahawks

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)

Image from iOS (28)
1 / 86
Image from iOS (29)
2 / 86
Image from iOS (27)
3 / 86
Image from iOS (26)
4 / 86
Image from iOS (30)
5 / 86
Image from iOS (31)
6 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-01
7 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-04
8 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-08
9 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-02
10 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-03
11 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-05
12 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-07
13 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-10
14 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-09
15 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-06
16 / 86
Image from iOS (35)
17 / 86
Image from iOS (36)
18 / 86
Image from iOS (32)
19 / 86
Image from iOS (33)
20 / 86
Image from iOS (40)
21 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-1
22 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-2
23 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-5
24 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-4
25 / 86
Image from iOS (38)
26 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-3
27 / 86
The Washington Football Team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)
28 / 86

The Washington Football Team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)

Image from iOS (39)
29 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-7
30 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-2
31 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-6
32 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-5
33 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-4
34 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-1
35 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-3
36 / 86
Image from iOS (44)
37 / 86
Image from iOS (41)
38 / 86
Image from iOS (43)
39 / 86
Image from iOS (42)
40 / 86
Image from iOS (46)
41 / 86
Image from iOS (45)
42 / 86
Image from iOS (47)
43 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-5
44 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-2
45 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-3
46 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-1
47 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-6
48 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-4
49 / 86
Image from iOS (50)
50 / 86
Image from iOS (48)
51 / 86
Image from iOS (49)
52 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-3
53 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-4
54 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-5
55 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-2
56 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-1
57 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-6
58 / 86
Image from iOS (51)
59 / 86
Image from iOS (53)
60 / 86
Image from iOS (52)
61 / 86
Image from iOS (56)
62 / 86
Image from iOS (54)
63 / 86
Image from iOS (55)
64 / 86
Image from iOS (57)
65 / 86
Image from iOS (59)
66 / 86
Image from iOS (58)
67 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-7
68 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-2
69 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-4
70 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-5
71 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-1
72 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-3
73 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-6
74 / 86
Image from iOS (60)
75 / 86
Image from iOS (64)
76 / 86
Image from iOS (68)
77 / 86
Image from iOS (61)
78 / 86
Image from iOS (62)
79 / 86
Image from iOS (65)
80 / 86
Image from iOS (66)
81 / 86
Image from iOS (70)
82 / 86
Image from iOS (67)
83 / 86
Image from iOS (71)
84 / 86
Image from iOS (69)
85 / 86
Image from iOS (63)
86 / 86

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. Defense Plays Well Enough

Washington entered Sunday having played three top 11 offenses (the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams). In those losses, the defense allowed 31.3 points per game.

The defense stifled quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' sixth-ranked offense for much of the half, forcing two field goals and allowing just 81 total yards. But after Haskins' turnover, the Seahawks went 97 yards on 10 plays and capped the drive with a 10-yard catch from Jacob Hollister to make the score 13-0 just before halftime.

Wilson completed 11 of his 16 passes for 71 yards the first two quarters and added 55 yards on the ground. He also has not been sacked.

Washington's defense is playing well, but it'll have to play even better to overcome the offense's lack of production.

3. Logan Thomas Has Been A Bright Spot

When Washington was going through training camp in August, it was apparent that Haskins had a strong connection with tight end Logan Thomas. Four months later, it seems that relationship is still going well.

Washington struggled to get much production in the first half, but any movement it had mostly came from Thomas. He's caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards, which leads all pass catchers. He has caught 93% of his passes in the past four games.

Thomas' best stretch came in the second quarter when Haskins targeted him on his first three passes. Facing a 2nd-and-10, Thomas caught a pass for a first down and rumbled forward for a 20-yard gain.

The drive ended in an interception two plays later, but it did show that Washington can find success when leaning on the tight end. With the team down 13-3 entering the third quarter, it will need to continue that trend.

Related Content

news

Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Loss To The Seahawks

The Washington Football Team suffered a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField, but there were a few standouts from the game. 
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Seahawks Inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-15 Victory Over The San Francisco 49ers

The Washington Football Team continues its win streak after defeating the former NFC Champs, the San Francisco 49ers 23-15 in Arizona. Here are three game balls for standout players.
news

5 Takeaways: How Washington Beat The 49ers To Take Control Of The NFC East

The Washington Football Team held on for a 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to earn its fourth straight win. Here are five takeaways from the victory. 
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The 49ers

The Washington Football Team leads the San Francisco 49ers, 13-7, at halftime. Here are three quick hits from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. 49ers Inactives, Week 14

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers
news

Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-17 Upset Over The Pittsburgh Steelers

The Washington Football Team stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 23-17 win at Heinz Field. Here are three game balls for standout players.
news

5 Takeaways: How Washington Handed the Steelers Their First Defeat 

The Washington Football Team stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 23-17 win at Heinz Field. Here are five takeaways from the win.
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Robs Steelers Of Potential Perfect Season

Washington came back from 14 points down to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season on Monday night.

Advertising