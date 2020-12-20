News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Seahawks Inactives, Week 15

Dec 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Image from iOS (2)

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Seattle Seahawks:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 QB Alex Smith
  • No. 24 RB Antonio Gibson
  • No. 35 RB Lamar Miller
  • No. 54 LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
  • No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
  • No. 66 T David Steinmetz
  • No. 80 WR Dontrelle Inman

Notes:

  • No. 7 Dwayne Haskins Jr. is expected to start in place of No. 11 Alex Smith at quarterback.
  • No. 39 Jeremy Reaves is expected to start in place of No. 22 Deshazor Everett at free safety.
  • No. 53 Shaun Dion Hamilton is expected to start in place of No. 54 Kevin Pierre-Louis at linebacker.
  • No. 58 Thomas Davis Sr. is expected to start in place of No. 55 Cole Holcomb at linebacker.

The Seattle Seahawks declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 19 WR Penny Hart
  • No. 36 SS Damarious Randall
  • No. 60 G Phil Haynes
  • No. 72 T Brandon Shell
  • No. 93 DE Jonathan Bullard

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

Related Content

news

Washington Signs QB Taylor Heinicke From Practice Squad, Releases WR Jeff Badet

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places S Deshazor Everett On Injured Reserve; Signs RB Lamar Miller

Washington announced the following roster moves Thursday.
news

Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

President Jason Wright Receives 'Best Hire Of 2020' Recognition In Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal 'Year-End Awards' Issue 

Wright – a former NFL running back and NFLPA player representative – stepped into the role in August after eight years at global consulting firm, McKinsey & Company
news

Washington Football Team Vs. 49ers Inactives, Week 14

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
news

Washington Places TE Temarrick Hemingway On Injured Reserve, Promotes TE Marcus Baugh From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Dustin Hopkins Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Hopkins connected on all three of his 40-plus-yard field goals in Washington's upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
news

Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Steelers Inactives, Week 13

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its 2020 Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertising