Washington Football Team Vs. Seahawks Inactives, Week 15

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Seattle Seahawks:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 QB Alex Smith
- No. 24 RB Antonio Gibson
- No. 35 RB Lamar Miller
- No. 54 LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
- No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
- No. 66 T David Steinmetz
- No. 80 WR Dontrelle Inman
Notes:
- No. 7 Dwayne Haskins Jr. is expected to start in place of No. 11 Alex Smith at quarterback.
- No. 39 Jeremy Reaves is expected to start in place of No. 22 Deshazor Everett at free safety.
- No. 53 Shaun Dion Hamilton is expected to start in place of No. 54 Kevin Pierre-Louis at linebacker.
- No. 58 Thomas Davis Sr. is expected to start in place of No. 55 Cole Holcomb at linebacker.
The Seattle Seahawks declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 19 WR Penny Hart
- No. 36 SS Damarious Randall
- No. 60 G Phil Haynes
- No. 72 T Brandon Shell
- No. 93 DE Jonathan Bullard
