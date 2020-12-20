Instant Analysis: Washington's Comeback Falls Short Vs. Seahawks

Washington's valiant comeback attempt came after yet another slow start. During the first three drives, the offense looked a lot like it did during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. The unit combined for 34 yards and punted three times, leaving the defense to deal with Russell Wilson and Seattle's high-flying attack for much of the opening 20 minutes.

The defense bent but did not break, forcing the Seahawks into a pair of field goals to keep Washington in the game. And on the fourth offensive possession, Haskins relied almost solely on Thomas to progress down the field. Courtesy of four catches for 44 yards from Thomas, Washington was inside the opponent's 30-yard line for the first time all afternoon.

But after Haskins' first interception -- a forced throw that tipped off Isaiah Wright's hands and into the arms of a defender -- the defense allowed Seattle to go 97 yards to go ahead, 13-0. And after salvaging a poor first half with a 48-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins, Washington came out in the third quarter and allowed the Seahawks to gain 75 rushing yards on four plays, including a 50-yard touchdown from running back Carlos Hyde.