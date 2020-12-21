News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

Dec 21, 2020 at 06:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Running back Peyton Barber bursts through the line of scrimmage during the Washington Football Team's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

"Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-15, Sunday afternoon at FedExField.
  • Washington recorded 353 total net yards of offense. Washington has now registered 300-plus yards 11 times through the first 15 games of the season, the most since 2016 [15].
  • Washington converted on 10 of 17 third downs. The 10 third-down conversions are tied for the ninth-most in a single game in Washington history and the 59 percent third-down conversion percentage is the sixth-highest in a single game in history (min. 17 attempts).
  • Washington's 26 first downs are their second-most in a single game this season.
  • Washington held Seattle QB Russell Wilson to 121 yards, the fourth-lowest single-game mark in the regular season in his career.
  • Washington held Seattle to 16 total first downs and six passing first downs, their fewest this season.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. completed 38-of-55 passes for 295 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a 72.9 passer rating. He also rushed for 28 yards.
  • Haskins Jr.'s 28 rushing yards are his most since doing so against Detroit in 2019.
  • Haskins Jr. set career-highs in completions and attempts, while his passing yards is his second-most in a single game and his 69.1 completion percentage is his third-highest.
  • Tight end Logan Thomas had 13 receptions for 101 yards.
  • Thomas's 13 receptions are the most in a single-game by a tight end in Washington franchise history and tied for the second-most among all players in a single game in the club's history.
  • Thomas's 13 receptions are tied for the most against the Seahawks all-time.
  • Thomas is the 25th tight end in NFL history to tally 13-plus receptions in a single game.
  • Thomas became the ninth tight end in Washington history to record a game with 100-plus receiving yards and first since Jordan Reed in 2015.
  • Thomas is the ninth tight end in Washington history to have two games with 90-plus receiving yards in a season.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 77 yards.
  • McLaurin has 16 games with 70-plus receiving yards, the most through 28-career games in Washington history.
  • Wide receiver Robert Foster caught a nine-yard reception, his first catch since Week 13 of 2019.
  • Running back Peyton Barber ran for five yards and one touchdown. 
  • Running back J.D. McKissic paired 13 rushes for 51 yards and nine receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.
  • McKissic's 67 receptions are the fourth-most in a single-season for a running back in Washington history.
  • McKissic registered his third-career receiving touchdown and first since Week 9 of 2019.

DEFENSE

  • Linebacker Khaleke Hudson made his first-career start, tallying five tackles [three solo] and a tackle for loss.
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne notched his first-career interception, one solo tackle and one pass defensed.
  • Payne becomes the ninth defensive tackle to record an interception for Washington and the first since Cornelius Griffin in 2008.
  • Safety Kamren Curl recorded a team-high eight tackles [six solo].
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller tallied five tackles [three solo] and a pass defensed for the second-consecutive contest.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat registered a QB hit and a pass defensed, his sixth on the season. 
  • Sweat's six passes defensed are tied for the third-most by a defensive lineman in a single season in franchise history and are the most by a Washington defensive lineman since Anthony Lanier also had six in 2017.

PHOTOS: Week 15 - Washington vs. Seahawks

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on a 48-yard field goal.
  • Punter Tress Way punted four times for 182 yards [45.5 avg.].

