Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-15, Sunday afternoon at FedExField.
- Washington recorded 353 total net yards of offense. Washington has now registered 300-plus yards 11 times through the first 15 games of the season, the most since 2016 [15].
- Washington converted on 10 of 17 third downs. The 10 third-down conversions are tied for the ninth-most in a single game in Washington history and the 59 percent third-down conversion percentage is the sixth-highest in a single game in history (min. 17 attempts).
- Washington's 26 first downs are their second-most in a single game this season.
- Washington held Seattle QB Russell Wilson to 121 yards, the fourth-lowest single-game mark in the regular season in his career.
- Washington held Seattle to 16 total first downs and six passing first downs, their fewest this season.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. completed 38-of-55 passes for 295 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a 72.9 passer rating. He also rushed for 28 yards.
- Haskins Jr.'s 28 rushing yards are his most since doing so against Detroit in 2019.
- Haskins Jr. set career-highs in completions and attempts, while his passing yards is his second-most in a single game and his 69.1 completion percentage is his third-highest.
- Tight end Logan Thomas had 13 receptions for 101 yards.
- Thomas's 13 receptions are the most in a single-game by a tight end in Washington franchise history and tied for the second-most among all players in a single game in the club's history.
- Thomas's 13 receptions are tied for the most against the Seahawks all-time.
- Thomas is the 25th tight end in NFL history to tally 13-plus receptions in a single game.
- Thomas became the ninth tight end in Washington history to record a game with 100-plus receiving yards and first since Jordan Reed in 2015.
- Thomas is the ninth tight end in Washington history to have two games with 90-plus receiving yards in a season.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 77 yards.
- McLaurin has 16 games with 70-plus receiving yards, the most through 28-career games in Washington history.
- Wide receiver Robert Foster caught a nine-yard reception, his first catch since Week 13 of 2019.
- Running back Peyton Barber ran for five yards and one touchdown.
- Running back J.D. McKissic paired 13 rushes for 51 yards and nine receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.
- McKissic's 67 receptions are the fourth-most in a single-season for a running back in Washington history.
- McKissic registered his third-career receiving touchdown and first since Week 9 of 2019.
DEFENSE
- Linebacker Khaleke Hudson made his first-career start, tallying five tackles [three solo] and a tackle for loss.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne notched his first-career interception, one solo tackle and one pass defensed.
- Payne becomes the ninth defensive tackle to record an interception for Washington and the first since Cornelius Griffin in 2008.
- Safety Kamren Curl recorded a team-high eight tackles [six solo].
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller tallied five tackles [three solo] and a pass defensed for the second-consecutive contest.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat registered a QB hit and a pass defensed, his sixth on the season.
- Sweat's six passes defensed are tied for the third-most by a defensive lineman in a single season in franchise history and are the most by a Washington defensive lineman since Anthony Lanier also had six in 2017.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on a 48-yard field goal.
- Punter Tress Way punted four times for 182 yards [45.5 avg.].