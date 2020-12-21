Snap Counts: Washington-Seahawks, Week 15

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 15 loss the Seattle Seahawks.
Offense (80 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|TE Logan Thomas
|80
|100%
|T Cornelius Lucas
|80
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|80
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|80
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|80
|100%
|QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
|80
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|78
|98%
|WR Cam Sims
|77
|96%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|70
|88%
|T Morgan Moses
|66
|82%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|28
|35%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|22
|28%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|19
|24%
|T David Sharpe
|14
|18%
|RB Peyton Barber
|13
|16%
|WR Robert Foster
|10
|12%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|3
|4%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)
Defense (57 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|57
|100%
|FS Kam Curl
|57
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|57
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|57
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|57
|100%
|DT Jon Allen
|53
|93%
|DT Daron Payne
|49
|86%
|DE Chase Young
|48
|84%
|DE Montez Sweat
|39
|68%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|29
|51%
|LB Khaleke Hudson
|28
|49%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|24
|42%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|24
|42%
|LB Thomas Davis Sr.
|22
|39%
|DT Tim Settle
|14
|25%
|LB Jared Norris
|5
|9%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|4
|7%
|DE Casey Toohill
|3
|5%