Snap Counts: Washington-Seahawks, Week 15

Dec 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4_EF-14
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. prepares to take the snap during the Washington Football Team's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 15 loss the Seattle Seahawks.

Offense (80 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
TE Logan Thomas 80 100%
T Cornelius Lucas 80 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 80 100%
G Brandon Scherff 80 100%
C Chase Roullier 80 100%
QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. 80 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 78 98%
WR Cam Sims 77 96%
RB J.D. McKissic 70 88%
T Morgan Moses 66 82%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 28 35%
WR Isaiah Wright 22 28%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 19 24%
T David Sharpe 14 18%
RB Peyton Barber 13 16%
WR Robert Foster 10 12%
TE Marcus Baugh 3 4%

PHOTOS: Week 15 - Washington vs. Seahawks

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)

Image from iOS (28)
1 / 86
Image from iOS (29)
2 / 86
Image from iOS (27)
3 / 86
Image from iOS (26)
4 / 86
Image from iOS (30)
5 / 86
Image from iOS (31)
6 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-01
7 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-04
8 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-08
9 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-02
10 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-03
11 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-05
12 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-07
13 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-10
14 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-09
15 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-06
16 / 86
Image from iOS (35)
17 / 86
Image from iOS (36)
18 / 86
Image from iOS (32)
19 / 86
Image from iOS (33)
20 / 86
Image from iOS (40)
21 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-1
22 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-2
23 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-5
24 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-4
25 / 86
Image from iOS (38)
26 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-3
27 / 86
The Washington Football Team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)
28 / 86

The Washington Football Team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)

Image from iOS (39)
29 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-7
30 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-2
31 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-6
32 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-5
33 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-4
34 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-1
35 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-3
36 / 86
Image from iOS (44)
37 / 86
Image from iOS (41)
38 / 86
Image from iOS (43)
39 / 86
Image from iOS (42)
40 / 86
Image from iOS (46)
41 / 86
Image from iOS (45)
42 / 86
Image from iOS (47)
43 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-5
44 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-2
45 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-3
46 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-1
47 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-6
48 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-4
49 / 86
Image from iOS (50)
50 / 86
Image from iOS (48)
51 / 86
Image from iOS (49)
52 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-3
53 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-4
54 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-5
55 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-2
56 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-1
57 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-6
58 / 86
Image from iOS (51)
59 / 86
Image from iOS (53)
60 / 86
Image from iOS (52)
61 / 86
Image from iOS (56)
62 / 86
Image from iOS (54)
63 / 86
Image from iOS (55)
64 / 86
Image from iOS (57)
65 / 86
Image from iOS (59)
66 / 86
Image from iOS (58)
67 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-7
68 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-2
69 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-4
70 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-5
71 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-1
72 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-3
73 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-6
74 / 86
Image from iOS (60)
75 / 86
Image from iOS (64)
76 / 86
Image from iOS (68)
77 / 86
Image from iOS (61)
78 / 86
Image from iOS (62)
79 / 86
Image from iOS (65)
80 / 86
Image from iOS (66)
81 / 86
Image from iOS (70)
82 / 86
Image from iOS (67)
83 / 86
Image from iOS (71)
84 / 86
Image from iOS (69)
85 / 86
Image from iOS (63)
86 / 86

Defense (57 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Jeremy Reaves 57 100%
FS Kam Curl 57 100%
LB Jon Bostic 57 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 57 100%
CB Ronald Darby 57 100%
DT Jon Allen 53 93%
DT Daron Payne 49 86%
DE Chase Young 48 84%
DE Montez Sweat 39 68%
CB Jimmy Moreland 29 51%
LB Khaleke Hudson 28 49%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 24 42%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 24 42%
LB Thomas Davis Sr. 22 39%
DT Tim Settle 14 25%
LB Jared Norris 5 9%
DE James Smith-Williams 4 7%
DE Casey Toohill 3 5%

