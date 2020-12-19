3 Keys: How Washington Can Beat The Seahawks

The Washington Football Team will look to extend its winning streak to five games when it hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (Check out a comprehensive preview of the game, HERE.) Here are three keys to the Week 15 matchup.

1. Contain Russell Wilson

Washington's defense has played well in the past month against the likes of Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton, Ben Roethlisberger and Nick Mullens, but that does not mean Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio are going to underestimate Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has completed 70.4% of his passes for 3,685 yards (T-4th) and 36 touchdowns (2nd).

"Now we're going against...probably in my opinion one of the premier escape artists in this league who has his eyes downfield," Rivera said, "whose receivers understand that when he breaks the pocket, this is the area I have to get to, and these are the areas we have to cover."

Washington has faced mobile quarterbacks earlier this season in Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, both of whom delivered strong performances and led their respective teams to wins. Murray accounted for 353 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in Week 2, while Jackson amassed 246 yards and three scores two weeks later.

Wilson is a more accomplished passer than Murray and Jackson, but he has shown that he can be rattled at times. He was sacked five times against the New York Giants, which contributed to a 17-12 loss. Wilson has been sacked at least five times in three games, all of which resulted in losses for the Seahawks.

Seattle has given up 41 sacks this season, which is tied for third-most in the NFL. That should give Washington's pass rush, which is tied four fourth with 40.0 sacks, confidence that it can get to Wilson and hamper his production.

Rivera said the team was not disciplined and did not stick to its responsibilities against Murray and Jackson, and he hopes it has learned from those experiences. The challenge, Del Rio said Thursday, is formulating an aggressive strategy against Wilson.