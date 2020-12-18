Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Seahawks, Week 15

"Well, I think the biggest thing to deliver to him is: 'Hey, we do believe in you. We do have faith in you.' Again, I think it's important that they understand that this is the 'next man up' mentality. It doesn't matter whether it's the quarterback, the O-line we've gone through this year, the D-line, linebacker—whatever. Hey, this is the matter that's next. This is a guy we believe in. This is a guy we kept around because we see something in. That's what you do. You do that so when he goes out there, heck yeah, we believe in him because we believe he has the athleticism, the ability. I've always said he's got an NFL arm. He really, truly does."

"I think the biggest thing with him is just he's really kind of shadowed and modeled the preparation behind Alex. I heard Dwayne say that, that Alex is somebody that he looks up to. I think he really took that to heart when he looked at the type of career Alex has had. He said: 'Hey, this is the way to do it.' That's where he's made the most strides, and it's something that people don't see getting ready for a game. Put yourself in a situation where, if you do get the opportunity to play, then you're ready to make the most of it. I think it'll pay off if needed...Coming in and being on his own or getting with the other quarterbacks and watching film -- just the questions he asks, the preparation, the extra work at practice, doing some things with other guys maybe after practice. Just the little things like that. They really add up and create the preparation that's necessary to be successful."