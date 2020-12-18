Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Seahawks, Week 15

With the team's practice prep for the Seattle Seahawks complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by WashingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO:
10. Head coach Ron Rivera on giving quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. the message that he believes in him:
"Well, I think the biggest thing to deliver to him is: 'Hey, we do believe in you. We do have faith in you.' Again, I think it's important that they understand that this is the 'next man up' mentality. It doesn't matter whether it's the quarterback, the O-line we've gone through this year, the D-line, linebacker—whatever. Hey, this is the matter that's next. This is a guy we believe in. This is a guy we kept around because we see something in. That's what you do. You do that so when he goes out there, heck yeah, we believe in him because we believe he has the athleticism, the ability. I've always said he's got an NFL arm. He really, truly does."
9. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner on the growth he's seen from Haskins.
"I think the biggest thing with him is just he's really kind of shadowed and modeled the preparation behind Alex. I heard Dwayne say that, that Alex is somebody that he looks up to. I think he really took that to heart when he looked at the type of career Alex has had. He said: 'Hey, this is the way to do it.' That's where he's made the most strides, and it's something that people don't see getting ready for a game. Put yourself in a situation where, if you do get the opportunity to play, then you're ready to make the most of it. I think it'll pay off if needed...Coming in and being on his own or getting with the other quarterbacks and watching film -- just the questions he asks, the preparation, the extra work at practice, doing some things with other guys maybe after practice. Just the little things like that. They really add up and create the preparation that's necessary to be successful."
8. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on signs of a great defense:
"The thing I would say is we establish high standards everywhere I've been as a D-coordinator. I've kind of laid out a road map in terms of where we're going. Then we're just working toward going there. It takes a combination of players and coaches and working hard together. It's all of us. We're all in it together. I want to establish high expectations wherever we are and then fight like crazy to live up to them. We're working at it. Like I said, this week is a great challenge because this is a really good football team with a great offense. We've got our challenges set out in front of us, and we're looking forward to competing."
7. Rivera on when defensive end Chase Young's leadership came about:
"What was interesting was probably the play that kind of sticks out in my mind from training camp was we had a goal-line play where he came through and hit Adrian Peterson for a loss. I don't know if you guys remember that, but that play really stepped out in my mind that this is a guy who could step up as a leader because of the way he plays, the way he does things. It seems to be headed in that direction with him. The more he's on the field, the more things he does, the more opportunity he gets to step up and say: 'Come on guys. Let's go,' partly because of the way he approaches the game, the way he plays the game, the way he prepares for the game."
6. Del Rio on defensive end Montez Sweat's level of play this year:
"Outstanding. Montez has had a really fine year. The two of those guys as bookends are very disruptive. I think Montez has been fantastic. I think he's one of the better edge guys in the business, and we're certainly glad we have them.
5. Rivera on balancing national attention with staying focused:
"The biggest thing is we realize what we did the last four weeks or whatever doesn't mean anything this coming Sunday. We've got to get past that and start focusing in like you said on the task at hand. We've tried to emphasize that. We've been emphasizing that. I emphasized that before we started practice. We'll continue to because, again, they did a pretty cool thing. If you go back and look at it, this stretch was a stretch a lot of people didn't think we had much of a chance. Lo and behold, we've won three of four of them so far. We've won four in a row. We've won three of them on the road, and that's pretty cool. Having said that, it doesn't mean anything going into Sunday's game."
4. Quarterback Alex Smith on what has impressed him with the four-game winning streak:
"I think playing good team football really jumps out. I think collectively good team football in all three phases. Certainly, this last Sunday, defense and special teams stepping up huge for us. But these last four weeks for the most part, playing really good complementary football, team football, which you want at this time of year. You have to be good in all three phases. I think all of those little things in those three phases add up. I think this team has bought into that attitude and mindset."
3. Del Rio on Sweat and Young's ceiling as a tandem:
"Well, they'll determine that through their effort and energy and preparation and how they perform. Obviously, they're two really talented guys. They work hard. They have really strong work ethic, and I think that gives them the chance to accomplish some amazing things. It's just you have to grind it one day at a time. They have to put in the work and they've got to stay healthy. Obviously, the future is bright, but the bottom line is to take it one day at a time and put the work in. That's what they are doing. That's why I'm positive on them and upbeat about them because of the way that they go after it and they work hard and prepare, and they understand what they need to get done. They're getting better and better every day."
2. Rivera on the team's underdog mentality:
"I think they appreciate that just from the fact that, for so long this team has really been down. Because of that, you're considered the underdog. We have an opportunity to rise above it. That's what I think our guys are trying to do. They relish that opportunity. Again, it's another really good football team coming in with a number of really good players. We've got to be able to handle it. This is also a good gauge as to where we are. This is one of the better teams. It's one of the elite teams in the NFL that's been around for a long time... Again, as I tell people, this is an opportunity to see where we are and where we're headed as a football team."
1. Smith on Chase Young's leadership as a rookie:
"It's crazy unusual for a rookie, I think, to have the type of leadership that Chase has, genuine leadership. I think a lot of young guys, especially high picks, I think you feel pressure to do it some way or somehow. I think Chase is so comfortable in his own skin and being who he is. I think guys respect that, but it's rare to have a guy that young step in and really affect his teammates as positively as he has. He's definitely unique. I've never seen a guy roam the sidelines like he does as we're on offense. How engaged he is, how honest he is and sincere and how much he cares about his teammates, how much he loves competition. It's very, very rare. He continues to have a big impact beyond his play on this team. I do think that is special for a young guy. I think that says a lot certainly about who he is as a person."