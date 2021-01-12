Washington's Top 5 Moments From The 2020 Season

3. Taylor Heinicke Erupts During Wild Card Weekend

No one knew what to expect out of backup Taylor Heinicke, who went from taking classes at Old Dominion to starting in a playoff game in about a month. It is safe to say that no one could have anticipated him to throw for 306 yards and put Washington in position to upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I have nothing but respect for number four," Terry McLaurin said after the game. "The way he came in and handled his business on a moment's notice when we found out that Alex wasn't going to be able to go. He was just prepared for the moment. That's what this league is about, being prepared for your moment."

Heinicke brought new dimensions to Washington's offense -- among them deep vertical passes and elusive mobility -- and they flashed throughout the game. Fourteen of Heinicke's passes resulted in double-digit gains, and he led the team with six rushes for 46 yards. His biggest highlight came in the third quarter when he miraculously avoided pressure and dove into the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown that made the score 18-16.

"He's a true pro," Morgan Moses said. "I can't tell you why he was on the street before we picked him up because obviously you see him out there playing today. He has every quality of a football player that you want. I'm just glad we got him."

Heinicke was forced to exit the game after injuring his shoulder, but he came back on the next drive to hit Steven Sims Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown with five minutes left to play.

Heinicke ultimately could not lead Washington to on the game-tying score, but he has fascinated fans since his sensational performance. Rivera said after the game Heinicke had earned an opportunity, so it sounds like Washington has not seen the last of the 27-year-old signal-caller.