Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

Fans are coming back to FedExField this season, and there's going to be some new mouthwatering treats for them to savor at the stadium this year.
The Washington Football Team has announced eight winners from the "Flavors of the DMV showcase," which was held at FedExField in June. The selected restaurants, which will serve as vendors during the 2021 season, are part of the organization's reimagined gameday experience to highlight the unique cuisines of the DMV.
"We're thrilled to offer our fans new mouthwatering and exciting menu options for the 2021 season," said Joey Colby-Begovich, Vice President of Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team.
Fifty-two local restaurants, food trucks and food stands put their names in the running for the showcase. That number was then narrowed down to 20 vendors, and winners were chosen based on taste, appearance and texture; ease of prep and service; overall presentation; uniqueness of the product; and local connections.
The diverse panel included alumni, season ticket members, Fan Ambassador Network (FAN) representatives, Washington Football Team and Levy representatives as well as local influencers. In addition to the eight selected vendors, Washington has also announced partnerships with Black Rifle Coffee and Death Wise Coffee, based on positive fan feedback.
The eight selected winners include six vendors from Maryland, one from Washington, D.C. and one from Virginia.
Location: Stand 336
Located in District Heights, Maryland, EllaRay's Café is a black-owned family restaurant committed to creating and executing flawless, memorable events by combining superb southern style cuisine with the highest level of customer service. This season, fans will be able to enjoy a NC BBQ sandwich, macaroni and cheese and a rotating third item.
Location: Suite level/available as substitute at select concessions
Everything Legendary, which got its start in Prince George's County, is a manufacturer of plant-based meat, and its signature product includes the Everything Legendary Burger. The plant based burger will be served in suites throughout FedExField and available as a substitute for regular burgers at select concession stands on game day.
Location: Stand 330
Representing Lanham, Maryland, KitchenCray features a crab cake BLT, mumbo wings and lobster macaroni and cheese, all of which are loaded with Cajun and Caribbean flavors.
Location: Stand 337
Silver Spring's Seafood At The Shack infuses Caribbean flavor into every seafood bite and will feature items like wings, jerk chicken sandwich and plantain fritters.
Location: Stand 330
Suit2Cook, which can be found in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, serves up lobster tails and honey brown sugar yams. This season, Suit2Cook will have savory jumbo lump crab rolls,
Location: Stand 341
Any fans at FedExField looking for dessert can go to South Mountain Creamery, a farmer-operated and family-owned Middletown farm, creamery, home delivery service and wholesaler. The ice cream shop will offer a smorgasbord of amazing, farm-fresh ice cream treats, including the Hog Wild Sundae -- inspired by the legendary Hogs of the 1980s -- along with a selection of teas and lemonades.
Location: Portable cart
Casa De Ávila Tacos, which has been serving patrons in Herndon, Virginia, is a family-owned taqueria from Guadalajara serving top quality tacos. Fans will be able to enjoy Birria Quesatacos and Mexican Street tacos.
Location: Stand 323
From Washington, D.C., Fireman's Café delivers inventive takes on regional seafood and soul food delights. Case in point: the restaurant is known for its famous Shrab Cake, which features shrimp and crab in the center of a golden fried seasoned batter served with a secret Fireman's Sauce. This season, Fireman's Cafe will be serving up Shrab Cake, Shrab Fries, Fried Catfish and Whiting for fans.
Washington is excited to have representation from across the DMV area at FedExField. It has strived to ensure a sense of community at the stadium by infusing local elements into the overall fan experience. Since the DMV is so expansive and diverse, the menu additions should reflect that.
The organization has emphasized working not only for its fans, but with them as well, and it's proud to highlight the robust, vibrant local food scenes and the culinarians who are creating them.