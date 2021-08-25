Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

Fans are coming back to FedExField this season, and there's going to be some new mouthwatering treats for them to savor at the stadium this year.

The Washington Football Team has announced eight winners from the "Flavors of the DMV showcase," which was held at FedExField in June. The selected restaurants, which will serve as vendors during the 2021 season, are part of the organization's reimagined gameday experience to highlight the unique cuisines of the DMV.

"We're thrilled to offer our fans new mouthwatering and exciting menu options for the 2021 season," said Joey Colby-Begovich, Vice President of Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team.

Fifty-two local restaurants, food trucks and food stands put their names in the running for the showcase. That number was then narrowed down to 20 vendors, and winners were chosen based on taste, appearance and texture; ease of prep and service; overall presentation; uniqueness of the product; and local connections.

The diverse panel included alumni, season ticket members, Fan Ambassador Network (FAN) representatives, Washington Football Team and Levy representatives as well as local influencers. In addition to the eight selected vendors, Washington has also announced partnerships with Black Rifle Coffee and Death Wise Coffee, based on positive fan feedback.