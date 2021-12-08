Washington's "Shop Black" Holiday Market spotlights Black-owned small businesses serving the DMV

Bud Light Party Pavilion on Monday night surprised attendees with a host of items rarely seen at a football game. The tents that lined the concrete path were filled with candles, dog clothing, handmade jewelry, hair products and dessert offerings. The goods and services that glowed on these tables just inside the stadium gates were curated for a special occasion -- the Washington Football Team's inaugural "Shop Black" Holiday Market powered by Vistaprint.

"I think this event is just amazing," Kathy Wilson, owner and founder of Blush Box Curated Gifting, said. "Often times minority-owned businesses are overlooked and it's very difficult for us to compete with the big box retailers and other folks in our space. It's just the most rewarding thing to have this type of event to showcase just for us."

Nearly twenty Black-owned small businesses serving the DMV area were spotlighted in Monday night's "Shop Black" Holiday Market. The event set out to amplify the powerful stories behind these businesses, support vendors during the all-important holiday season and spread awareness about the importance of shopping Black. A full list of featured businesses can be found at the end of this article.

Nikki Thompson-Howard knows firsthand how transformative it can be for a small business to get out in front of even just a handful of new eyes. That's how Nikki and her sister, Jaqi, saw their business grow from the ground up.

In 2018, the sisters got furloughed from their jobs as federal employees. Shortly after, Nikki attended a church celebration toting her sweet potato cheesecake and, after delighting the tastebuds of her fellow congregation members, a business idea was born. Three years later, The Furlough Cheesecake operates a brick-and-mortar store in Oxon Hill, Maryland and ships their sweet treats around the country. News of the Shop Black Holiday Market came with a lot of excitement for the entrepreneurial siblings and lifelong Washington fans.