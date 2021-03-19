News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs CB William Jackson III

Mar 19, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

WJ3-Signed-Wide (1)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed cornerback William Jackson III. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Jackson (6-0, 196) is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 59 career games with 48 starts over four seasons with Bengals after being placed on IR his rookie season.

Jackson has amassed 150 tackles (119 solo), five tackles for loss, 41 passes defensed, one sack and three interceptions, including one for a 75-yard touchdown. He has also tallied double-digit passes defensed in three of his first four seasons.

In 2020, Jackson started all 14 games he played in and tallied 45 tackles, an interception and 11 passes defensed while helping Cincinnati hold opposing passers to a 62.8 completion percentage, the sixth lowest in the NFL.

In 2019, Jackson appeared in 14 games and started all but one of them. He registered 37 tackles (26 solo), three passes defensed and one interception before landing on IR with a shoulder injury prior to the season finale.

Jackson started all 16 games in 2018, leading the Bengals in passes defensed with 13. He also added 41 tackles (34 solo) and two tackles for loss. He appeared in 94.2 percent of defensive snaps.

In 2017, Jackson played in 15 games with five starts. He totaled 25 tackles (19 solo), including a sack and recorded a team-high-tying 14 passes defensed. He also added a 75-yard interception return touchdown, picking off Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He became one of five first-year players to record at least 14 passes defensed in 2017, joining Marshon Lattimore, Tre'Davious White, Adoree' Jackson and Shaquill Griffin.

Jackson missed the 2016 season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle tendon during training camp.

Jackson, 28, played three seasons (2013-15) at Houston, after one season (2012) at Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, Texas). He had eight interceptions, 48 passes defensed, 115 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Though he played only three seasons, his 40 career pass breakups were third-most in school history. Jackson helped lead the 2015 Cougars to a 13-1 record, tied for best in school history and to their best national ranking (eighth) since 1979. His Defensive MVP performance in the 2015 season Peach Bowl win over Florida State included two interceptions, two additional pass breakups and a career-high 10 tackles.

Jackson is from Houston, Texas and attended Wheatley High School, where he played both WR and DB.

Related Content

news

Washington Signs WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel, a second-round pick in 2017, has amassed 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He has also added 72 rushes for 478 yards and five touchdowns.
news

Washington Signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The team announced the following signing Thursday afternoon.
news

Washington Places Franchise Tag On Brandon Scherff

Scherff allowed just one sack in 2020, which helped him earn his fourth Pro Bowl appearance and receive first team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. He was also the organization's Ed Block Courage Award winner.
news

Washington Football Team Appoints Joey Colby-Begovich As Vice President Of Guest Experience

Bringing nearly 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Colby-Begovich will oversee the entire fan and gameday experience.
news

Medliminal And Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network Team Up to Support Social Justice Initiatives

Medliminal and the Washington pledged support to a nonprofit 501 (c)3 charitable organization that helps those who are the most vulnerable in our society through five social justice initiatives identified by the team's Black Engagement Network.
news

FanDuel, Washington Football Team Announce $1 Million Contribution to United Negro College Fund

The contribution establishes FanDuel and the Washington Football Team Emergency Student Aid Fund supporting Virginia HBCU students seeking additional aid for education-related expenses.
news

Washington Names Jennifer King As Assistant Running Backs Coach 

With this promotion, King becomes the first African American female assistant position coach in NFL history.
news

Washington Football Team Names Marty Hurney Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel

Hurney joins Washington with 28 seasons of NFL experience as an executive and will rejoin the franchise where he started his NFL career as a member of the team's public relations department.
news

Washington Football Team Names Martin Mayhew General Manager 

Mayhew joins Washington with 20 seasons of NFL experience as an executive, including eight seasons as the general manager of the Detroit Lions. He returns to the franchise that he played for from 1989-92 and was a member of the Super Bowl XXVI team. 
news

Washington Signs LB Justin Phillips To Reserve/Future Contract

The team announced the following roster move Wednesday.
news

Washington Signs 3 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
Advertising