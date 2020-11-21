Washington Signs S Cole Luke; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:
- S Cole Luke
The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- T David Steinmetz
The Washington Football Team will enter the game with 52 active players on the roster and with the two practice squad elevations will have six inactive players on Sunday.