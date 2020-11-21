News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs S Cole Luke; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

Nov 21, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Image from iOS (3)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:

  • S Cole Luke

 The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  • T David Steinmetz

The Washington Football Team will enter the game with 52 active players on the roster and with the two practice squad elevations will have six inactive players on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Washington Places T Geron Christian On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster move Thursday.
news

Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The team made the following statement Tuesday.
news

Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

The team released the following statement Monday. 
news

Washington Places QB Kyle Allen On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Lions Inactives, Week 10

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
news

Washington Elevates LB Jordan Kunaszyk From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster move Saturday.
news

Washington Signs WR Jeff Badet, Releases WR Tony Brown

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Names Andre Chambers As Chief People Officer

Chambers will serve on the organization's executive leadership team overseeing front office employee experience and culture
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 9

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.

Advertising