Washington Signs CB Darryl Roberts

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Friday that it has signed cornerback Darryl Roberts. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Roberts (6-0, 182) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (No. 247 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 67 career games with 31 starts and has totaled 203 tackles [184 solo], 33 passes defensed, four interceptions, five tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit. In 2020, he played in 11 games with five starts with the Detroit Lions and recorded 39 tackles [34 solo], six passes defensed, one interception and one tackle for loss.
Roberts played collegiately at Marshall University. In his final season at Marshall (2014), he posted 18 passes defensed, a top 10 total in the FBS, as an All-Conference USA first team selection for a Herd team that went 13-1 and finished ranked in the Top 25.
Roberts, 30, attended Lakeland H.S. in Lakeland, Fla. He was born November 26, 1990.