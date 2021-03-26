News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs CB Darryl Roberts

Mar 26, 2021 at 03:05 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Roberts-Signed-Wide (1)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Friday that it has signed cornerback Darryl Roberts. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roberts (6-0, 182) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (No. 247 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 67 career games with 31 starts and has totaled 203 tackles [184 solo], 33 passes defensed, four interceptions, five tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit. In 2020, he played in 11 games with five starts with the Detroit Lions and recorded 39 tackles [34 solo], six passes defensed, one interception and one tackle for loss. 

Roberts played collegiately at Marshall University. In his final season at Marshall (2014), he posted 18 passes defensed, a top 10 total in the FBS, as an All-Conference USA first team selection for a Herd team that went 13-1 and finished ranked in the Top 25.

Roberts, 30, attended Lakeland H.S. in Lakeland, Fla. He was born November 26, 1990.

Related Content

news

Washington Signs WR Adam Humphries

The team announced the following signing Thursday.
news

Washington Football Team Names Dave Baldwin As Chief Ticketing Officer 

Baldwin will serve on the organization's executive leadership team overseeing all of Washington's ticketing functions as well as growing its major events business.
news

Washington Signs CB William Jackson III

Jackson, who was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has 41 passes defensed and three interceptions in his four-year career.
news

Washington Signs WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel, a second-round pick in 2017, has amassed 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He has also added 72 rushes for 478 yards and five touchdowns.
news

Washington Signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The team announced the following signing Thursday afternoon.
news

Washington Places Franchise Tag On Brandon Scherff

Scherff allowed just one sack in 2020, which helped him earn his fourth Pro Bowl appearance and receive first team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. He was also the organization's Ed Block Courage Award winner.
news

Washington Football Team Appoints Joey Colby-Begovich As Vice President Of Guest Experience

Bringing nearly 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Colby-Begovich will oversee the entire fan and gameday experience.
news

Medliminal And Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network Team Up to Support Social Justice Initiatives

Medliminal and the Washington pledged support to a nonprofit 501 (c)3 charitable organization that helps those who are the most vulnerable in our society through five social justice initiatives identified by the team's Black Engagement Network.
news

FanDuel, Washington Football Team Announce $1 Million Contribution to United Negro College Fund

The contribution establishes FanDuel and the Washington Football Team Emergency Student Aid Fund supporting Virginia HBCU students seeking additional aid for education-related expenses.
news

Washington Names Jennifer King As Assistant Running Backs Coach 

With this promotion, King becomes the first African American female assistant position coach in NFL history.
news

Washington Football Team Names Marty Hurney Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel

Hurney joins Washington with 28 seasons of NFL experience as an executive and will rejoin the franchise where he started his NFL career as a member of the team's public relations department.
Advertising