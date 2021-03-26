Washington Signs CB Darryl Roberts

Roberts (6-0, 182) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (No. 247 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 67 career games with 31 starts and has totaled 203 tackles [184 solo], 33 passes defensed, four interceptions, five tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit. In 2020, he played in 11 games with five starts with the Detroit Lions and recorded 39 tackles [34 solo], six passes defensed, one interception and one tackle for loss.